Big Brother alum tries to date chess star Andrea Botez

Andrea Botez recently tried blind dating some suitors, and one of them was a Big Brother alum.

Alexandra Botez set it up so that her sister could date seven suitors, and they used it as a video for content on their YouTube channel.

The Botez sisters are well-known for their online chess content and social media presence.

The duo frequently shares chess content with a twist, such as the loser of a chess match having to jump in a pool.

Andrea also participated in a chess boxing match, where the competitors rotated between duking it out in a boxing ring and playing chess.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Seven gentleman suitors fight for a date with Andrea in the video below.

Big Brother crosses into the world of chess

Travis Long from Big Brother 23 is featured in this blind dating video.

Big Brother fans might not remember Travis well because he was the first person eliminated from the BB23 cast.

Brandon “Frenchie” French used Travis as a replacement nominee during the first week of Big Brother 23. Travis was evicted on an 11-2 vote over Alyssa Lopez.

During her blind dating video, Andrea asked the bachelors questions to get to know them.

In one round, Andrea asked them to share their red flags. Travis said he would be honest and revealed that he is habitually late. Alexandra didn’t like that answer and pointed out that Andrea is also frequently late.

Travis later revealed he is a published author, and he also solved a math question to gain safety during an elimination round.

Andrea’s friend decided to eliminate Travis during one of the question rounds. As he left the stage, it appeared like Andrea already knew him.

It’s also worth noting that Chase DeMoor from Too Hot to Handle, Floor Is Lava, In Real Life, and Perfect Match was also a contestant. When Andrea’s friend came on to help, she also eliminated Chase.

Below is the video where Andrea Botez tries to pick a suitor.

More news from Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother (BB25) is airing episodes on CBS this summer and fall.

Previous episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes Big Brother 23, which featured Travis Long.

Many former houseguests also predicted who they felt would win Big Brother 25.

The Big Brother producers have also begun work on BB26. The Applications are open for fans who want a chance to play the game.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.