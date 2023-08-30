America reveals who she will nominate as Big Brother HOH

One member of the Big Brother 25 cast has grand plans.

America Lopez wants to win Head of Household for Week 5, and she chatted with Cory Wurtenberger about what she would do with that power.

Cory and America are involved in a Big Brother showmance, with the duo spending most of their time together over the past week.

Though neither has won a challenge yet, they did perform very well in the Pressure Cooker.

With threats like Reilly Smedley and Hisam Goueli already evicted, Cory and America are in good positions to make moves in the coming weeks.

The introduction of the BB Power of Invincibility will help create chaos as well.

Who does America Lopez want to nominate for eviction?

Feeling like she has been ostracized, America wants to target Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, and Felicia Cannon.

America stated that she would put up Cirie and Izzy or Felicia and Izzy if she wins the Week 5 HOH.

Cory tried to talk her down from that course, as he was dedicated to an alliance that included Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy.

This caused America to shift, stating that her plan now is to nominate Bowie Jane and Red Utley if she wins HOH.

Matt Klotz joined America later and noted how he would like to see Red and Cameron Hardin on the block together.

Matt also wants to break up the Blue Kim and Jared Fields showmance.

It seems America, Matt, and Cory are all interested in saving Jag Bains during the August 31 Eviction Ceremony.

And if America has her way, if she wins the Head of Household Competition, she wants to take out a big target from the other side.

cory watching america walk by and then trying to play it off even though production got the whole thing #BB25 pic.twitter.com/oAu3MbmMwe — lavender (@Hasandipity) August 29, 2023

The Big Brother live feeds have been chaotic lately, with alliances scrambling to find a footing.

It has led to uncertainty ahead of the August 31 eviction.

Red won the Power of Veto, keeping the power in Cameron’s corner for the week.

But the house cannot decide who to vote out. The hamsters keep switching from Blue to Jag and back. It’s a familiar scenario for this group that the producers will milk for upcoming episodes.

Felicia even approached Jared about going to the end together, which Jared told his mom about.

America doing her best to explain how the live feeds work while Jared & Matt try to dismiss what & how much live feeders can see – lol carry on guys good luck #bb25 pic.twitter.com/YT4n3JNF3A — dan 🕶☀️ (@Dan_H008) August 30, 2023

The producers are advertising a new season of the hit reality competition show.

This is very early, but applications for the Big Brother 26 cast have arrived.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.