A second Big Brother 25 showmance has fans entranced

A new Big Brother showmance is drawing the eyes of many live feed viewers.

The relationship between Jared Fields and Blue Kim is well-known, but a second showmance has surfaced within the BB25 cast.

America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger are having lots of fun getting to know each other, and the cuddle sessions give them much joy.

America even admitted to Izzy Gleicher that she has a crush on Cory. Though he sometimes seems oblivious to her advances.

The result of this pairing has been a cute relationship. And it has fans rooting for Cory and America on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cory (a 21-year-old college student from Florida) and America (a 27-year-old medical receptionist from New York) haven’t had much screen time on episodes due to other dramatic characters. That could change as they continue surviving on Big Brother 25.

Moments from the Cory and America showmance on Big Brother 25

In the clip below, America talks to Izzy about her feelings for Cory.

This discussion happened after Cory got called to the Diary Room, giving the women a moment to discuss him.

“I love Cory. He’s cute. He’s growing on me just a little bit,” America told Izzy with a big smile.

america tells izzy she has a crush on cory #bb25 pic.twitter.com/23YdbkfcxC — BB Lion🦁 (@BBLionOteV) August 26, 2023

Another cute conversation between America and Cory took place on the backyard hammock. Based on America’s comment about Cory’s heart beating fast, he enjoyed spending time with her.

America – I like this

Cory – I like this too

America – Let's spoon… I don't think it's safe for you to be big spoon LOL.. Your heart starts beating so fast

Cory – My mom is shocked.. she'll get updated

America – About?!

🤣#BB25 pic.twitter.com/qzEBfgPaGc — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕪 𝕋𝕍 CLiͥP MaͣcͨHiͥNeͤ (@RealityMemeMach) August 27, 2023

As for Cory’s side of things, he has mentioned America during Diary Room sessions on episodes. And in the clip below, he briefly chats with Izzy about enjoying his cuddling time with America.

cory admitting to izzy that he loves flirting with america then he blushed, “i’m about to cuddle it’s gonna be sickk.” #bb25 pic.twitter.com/JRUlUCMtTn — kristen (not crystal) yellowjackets shish-kabob 🍡 (@lordesbbqribs) August 27, 2023

In a conversation from earlier this season, Cory and America laughed about how attractive Matt Klotz has been this season. It’s another conversation showing their comfort together.

cory and america laugh about matt being a god who transcends sexuality #BB25 pic.twitter.com/CblRrJSD9G — Hannah (@han_naps) August 20, 2023

More news from Big Brother 25

While Cory and America are getting closer, the other BB25 showmance has gotten messy.

Readers should be aware that some spoilers are presented in the rest of this article.

Early on the morning of August 27, Jared Fields told Blue Kim his secret. It is going to cause chaos if Cirie Fields catches wind of things.

Jared and Blue have gotten much closer over the past week, even while Cirie feels Blue is bad for her son.

And the Week 4 veto results on Big Brother 25 will add more fuel to the fire.

More drama will also come from the Big Brother superpower fans are voting on.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.