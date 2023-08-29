Big Brother 25 cast plays for secret power

The Big Brother live feeds went down on Tuesday (August 29) to introduce a new superpower.

Host Julie Chen Moonves teased the BB Power of Invincibility could shake up the game.

Fans participated in the first America’s Vote of the season, giving four players a chance to compete for the ultimate power.

The winner of that power can save someone from eviction.

A twist has also been revealed in that all the houseguests know power is at play.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The person most excited about the news has been Jag, who certainly knows he is at risk of going home in Week 4.

Jag Bains and Red Utley discuss the secret competition

Jag and Red did a great job breaking things down for live feed viewers on Tuesday.

The duo revealed what the producers had told them as they were speculating about what the power could entail.

All 13 houseguests get to compete in a challenge happening throughout the day on August 29.

They compete individually, with each houseguest getting called to the Diary Room when their turn arrives.

The houseguests were also told that a popularity poll was done (America’s Vote) to decide which four houseguests were eligible to win the power.

Several members of the BB25 cast have debated whether they would be one of the four most popular players so far.

Jared thinks he has more of a personality than Cory and that Cory isn't a fan favorite. I can't wait to see Jared's face when he finds out Cory has been #1 fan favorite the past few weeks #bb25 pic.twitter.com/PsrROn4coQ — 🐯💜 (@2cool4youzz) August 29, 2023

Drama and paranoia coming on the Big Brother live feeds

Several houseguests have been speculating about the type of power that will be won. Suggestions have included overthrowing the HOH or gaining safety for a time.

And it appears that the houseguests can decide if they want to talk about winning the power or keep it a secret.

Cory Wurtenberger was shown “carbo-loading” as he prepared for his chance to play in the challenge.

The waiting game has begun as people are mulling around the house for their chance to compete for the power.

The power is noteworthy this week based on the drama on the Big Brother live feeds. It means that more paranoia will surface once everyone has played the challenge.

When Jared Fields told Blue Kim his secret, he completely changed the game.

And here are the Week 4 veto results for readers who haven’t seen them yet.

#BB25

Jared-you don't have the personality to get picked. You are not a fan fave (To Cory) Don't take it personal pic.twitter.com/WJR1on4hrv — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) August 29, 2023

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

More details about the secret challenge will likely be revealed during the August 30 and August 31 episodes.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.