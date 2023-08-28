Big Brother spoilers: Veto results from Week 4, Cameron’s plan

Big Brother 25 spoilers reveal what happened at the Week 4 Veto Meeting.

This week, Cameron Hardin set his sights on Blue Kim or Jag Bains getting evicted from the Big Brother house.

Feeling that his alliance with Cirie Fields was strong, Cameron pushed to get out people he felt were in the middle.

While speaking on the live feeds, Cameron even noted the order he wanted people out.

Cameron wanted Jag out first, followed by Blue, and for America Lopez to become the first BB25 jury member.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Would the Week 4 Head of Household succeed in his goals?

What happened at the Big Brother 25 Veto Meeting in Week 4?

Red Utley won the Power of Veto this week. Red then had several chats with Cameron about what to do next.

The Veto Meeting happened on Monday, where Red declined to use the Power of Veto.

This means the final nominees for eviction this week are Jag and Blue.

At the August 31 Eviction Ceremony, the BB25 cast will send Blue or Jag home early.

Here's what Cameron did after he won HOH again, since production doesn't like good TV. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/TUDUvuSBqa — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) August 28, 2023

Drama and a twist in the Big Brother house

The Week 4 eviction may get thrown out on August 31.

A twist has entered the game through America’s Vote.

Fans got to vote on which player they would like to get the BB Power of Invinsibility.

The BB Power of Invincibility gives a houseguest the power to cancel an eviction.

If the fans gave Jag the power and he got evicted on August 31, Jag could save himself from going home.

And some intriguing drama played out on the live feeds as well.

Jared told Blue about his mom being in the house, giving her ammunition if she felt she was about to get voted out.

The feeds could get interesting as the Eviction Ceremony approaches, especially if the behavior of certain houseguests begins to shift.

Someone will soon have a secret power, and they don’t have to reveal it to the rest of the house. Will Big Brother fans be able to guess it based on action from the feeds?

Past episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+.

And the live feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

The season is getting close to the jury phase. When the BB25 cast is down to just 11 people left in the game, the next person to be evicted becomes the first jury member.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.