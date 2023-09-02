Big Brother 25 spoilers: Jag and Blue develop a bold plan

Intriguing Big Brother 25 spoilers have been revealed on the live feeds.

Jag Bains and Blue Kim are ready to make moves after spending a week on the block.

Blue figured out that Cirie Fields is calling the shots in the Big Brother house and has developed a plan to combat it.

Cirie pushed to evict Blue but couldn’t find enough people to vote against his son’s girlfriend.

Jared Fields wasn’t keen on his mom targeting Blue, which led to some animosity in the game.

When Matt Klotz saved Jag from getting evicted, it opened the door for people outside of The Professors to plan a big move.

Blue and Jag have a new Big Brother plan

Blue planned to team up with Jag and America Lopez. Each person would also have a “plus one” to make it a six-person alliance.

In this scenario, Blue has Jared on the side, Jag has Matt, and America has Cory Wurtenberger.

The most important aspect of the new alliance was that they didn’t tell their “plus ones” about the plan.

Blue is correct in her assessment that most people in the Big Brother 25 house cannot keep a secret.

And one of the major flaws of the plan is that Jag often reveals his secrets.

Jared is the Head of Household for Week 5, which means Jag and Blue are safe to make plans.

Their moment to make a big move against the other side of the house would come in Week 6, but it requires Jag, Blue, or America winning Head of Household.

Stay tuned because exciting moments will hit the Big Brother live feeds if the power flips.

America also told Cory her HOH plan, but he tried to talk her out of part of it.

There are many roadblocks to a trio of Blue, Jag, and America working, especially with the other side of the house sewing chaos and paranoia. But it becomes possible if they can finally win Head of Household.

