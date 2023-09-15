Big Brother 25 schedule: Updated look with episode switch

The Big Brother 25 schedule is shifting on CBS.

The return of Survivor and The Amazing Race means no more Big Brother on Wednesday nights.

And the times for Sunday and Thursday episodes have also shifted, leading to some frustrated fans.

Amid all that, host Julie Chen Moonves teased a Double Eviction is coming up for the BB25 cast.

The Fall 2023 TV schedule at CBS had to be altered. Two Hollywood strikes are forcing the networks to shake things up.

Some good news could be coming, as rumors of a Big Brother winter season have gained traction.

Below is a look at the upcoming dates and times for the Big Brother 25 episodes.

There is no episode on Wednesday, September 27. That’s the day the Survivor 45 cast will debut.

On October 3, the first Tuesday night episode of Big Brother arrives. Tuesdays will feature the Veto Competition.

Episode 20: Sunday, September 17 at 10:30e/9:30c and 10 p.m. PT (much later start time).

Episode 21: Wednesday, September 20 at 8/7c.

Episode 22: Thursday, September 21 at 8/7c (Double Eviction night).

Episode 23: Sunday, September 24 at 10/9c.

No new episode on Wednesday, September 27.

Episode 24: Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c.

Episode 25: Sunday, October 1 at 10/9c.

Episode 26: Tuesday, October 3 at 8/7c.

Episode 27: Thursday, October 5 at 8/7c.

More news from Big Brother

Outside the show, Red Utley called BB25 “rigged” for Cirie Fields to win. He spoke about the advantages that Cirie has in the game. Many fans also agree with his sentiment.

Red will return to talk about the show during the season finale in November.

A response from the Special Olympics came after Jared Fields used the R-word against another houseguest.

Many fans were dismayed by Jared’s word choice, but the producers did not issue a statement. It was much different from how Luke Valentine was expelled for violating the code of conduct.

Luke mocked the Big Brother code of conduct when he learned that Jared wasn’t being punished for his word choice.

Previous episodes from Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Fans can watch the live feeds through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

For anyone wanting to play on a new season, applications are open for Big Brother 26.

And stay tuned for news about Celebrity Big Brother or a Big Brother Legends season possibly coming soon.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.