The Special Olympics responds to Jared Fields using the R-word on Big Brother 25

A member of the Big Brother cast used the R-word to describe another houseguest.

It led to a backlash from fans who felt the player should be removed from the game.

And this all came after Luke Valentine got expelled for using the N-word. At the time, producers cited the Big Brother code of conduct for Luke’s expulsion.

Luke mocked the code of conduct after he saw what Jared said.

Special Olympics has weighed in on the issue, releasing a statement about the use of such slurs.

Shortly after he became Head of Household, Jared Fields used the R-word to describe America Lopez.

Jared could be seen on the Big Brother live feeds talking to Cory Wurtenberger about what he had said.

The moment was edited out of a confrontational conversation showcased on the September 6 episode of Big Brother.

A statement from the Special Olympics

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization advertises that it provides year-round training and activities for five million participants.

“The R-word has reared its ugly head again — this time on CBS’s Big Brother,” begins a statement shared by Special Olympics.

“It’s that person’s right to use whatever words he wants, but it’s my right to ask him to stop using words that humiliate and mock people with intellectual differences,” the statement continues.

“There are millions of people with intellectual disabilities whose courage, kindness and skill make the world more just and joyful. We should be imitating them, not those who use petty slurs to get a laugh,” concludes the statement from Special Olympics chairman Timothy Shriver.

Family of Jag Bains also responds to Jared’s R-word controversy

The family of Jag Bains is running his Instagram account, and they also issued a statement after the R-word controversy surfaced.

Their statement is below, where the family calls out the “derogatory term” that Jared used.

Jag has worked for years with Special Olympics and has been an ally for even longer.

“Although CBS has been silent about this incident, we wanted to address this issue and spread awareness,” reads part of their post.

More news from Big Brother

As the statement from Jag’s family and friends reads, CBS and Big Brother producers have been quiet about the incident with Jared Fields.

Maybe it will get addressed after his HOH week has been concluded.

