Big Brother schedule changes include a two-hour episode

The Big Brother 25 schedule has extensive changes over the next few weeks.

CBS is starting to roll out its Fall 2023 programming, forcing Big Brother to adjust its schedule.

The BB25 cast was featured on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays to start the season.

New episodes will shift to Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays before the end of September.

An extended episode is also coming up on the schedule.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A change fans need to note is that Sunday episodes will appear in the 10/9c timeslot for CBS.

Below is a breakdown of the upcoming episode in September 2023.

Episode 15: Wednesday, September 6 at 8/7c.

Episode 16: Thursday, September 7 at 9/8c.

Episode 17: Sunday, September 10 at 8/7c.

Episode 18: Wednesday, September 13 at 8/7c (two hours).

Episode 19: Thursday, September 14 at 8/7c (an hour earlier).

Episode 20: Sunday, September 17 at 10/9c (two hours later).

Episode 21: Wednesday, September 20 at 8/7c.

Episode 22: Thursday, September 21 at 8/7c.

Episode 23: Sunday, September 24 at 10/9c.

The first Tuesday night episode of Big Brother 25 will arrive on October 3.

Details about the two-hour installment on September 13 have not yet been announced. Some fans feel a Big Brother Double Eviction is coming.

It has not been announced when Episode 24 will debut, as Wednesday, September 27, marks the debut night for Survivor 45 and The Amazing Race.

CBS revealed the official Survivor 45 cast, showcasing the 18 people playing for the $1 million prize.

More Big Brother news

Some rumors about a winter season of Big Brother have surfaced, suggesting CBS is looking for additional content.

The bad news about the ongoing Hollywood strikes suggests it could be a while before the hit dramas and comedies return.

CBS did reveal that a new NCIS spin-off arrive this fall, giving fans of the franchise a new show to enjoy.

What was your favorite moment from Sunday’s episode of #BB25? pic.twitter.com/SUVQ8kg2qP — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2023

Drama on Big Brother 25

Many Big Brother fans are upset about Jared Fields using the R-word to describe another houseguest.

It even led to the expelled houseguest Luke Valentine shading the CBS code of conduct after it was used to remove him from the game.

Something that hasn’t made it to the show is Cory Wurtenberger pushing America Lopez under the bus. Turning on his showmance may have consequences later.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

CBS viewers can also enjoy previous seasons of Survivor on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.