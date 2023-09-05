NCIS: Sydney coming to CBS this fall

A new NCIS spin-off will debut this fall on CBS.

This isn’t a typical spin-off, as the new NCIS installment is based in Australia.

NCIS: Sydney was greenlit by Paramount+ Australia, where the show will arrive first.

And once episodes have aired in Australia, they will debut on CBS a few days later.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, filming for NCIS: Sydney was already underway.

The NCIS: Sydney cast members have also been announced. But most of the actors and actresses from the show won’t be recognized by the U.S. audience.

When does NCIS: Sydney debut in the United States?

The first episode of NCIS: Sydney airs on Monday, November 13.

CBS has kept a one-hour timeslot for NCIS programs available on Mondays, and now the Syndey spin-off can slide right in.

“Buckle up – the #NCISverse is headed down under,” begins an Instagram post from NCIS.

“The series premiere of #NCISSydney comes to your screens: Friday, November 10 on Paramount+ Australia [and] Monday, November 13 on CBS,” reads the rest of the announcement.

This is a big deal for the NCISverse, as it’s the first international foray for the franchise.

And due to the show filming in Australia with local talent, it doesn’t fall under the same rules as projects filmed in the United States.

While NCIS Season 21 has been shelved due to the Hollywood strikes, the strikes won’t impact NCIS: Sydney.

A look at the NCIS: Sydney cast

Olivia Swann will play NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, and Todd Lasance stars as Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey.

Those are the leads from the NCIS spin-off.

Olivia is known for a stint as Astra Logue In DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Olivia is also seen in a new movie called The River Wild, which stars Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, and Taran Killam.

Todd has also appeared in several recognizable shows, including Spartacus as Julius Caesar, The Vampire Diaries as Julian, and Home and Away as Aden Jefferies.

Other members of the NCIS: Sydney cast are Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson; Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson; Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper; and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

Todd Lasance behind the scenes of NCIS: Sydney recently!#NCISSydney pic.twitter.com/DHiZsl0TQE — NCISverse Updates (@NCISVERSEUPDATE) September 1, 2023

While this new NCIS spin-off may not have direct ties to the show Mark Harmon led for years, it is something new and fresh for CBS viewers to enjoy this summer.

And with so few new shows arriving this fall and winter, it’s worth checking out.

NCIS: Sydney debuts on November 13 at 10/9c on CBS.