Big Brother 25 schedule for October 2023 revealed

The October episode schedule for Big Brother 25 has some expected changes.

While episodes used to air on Wednesday nights, CBS had to move Big Brother over to Tuesday.

Survivor and The Amazing Race have taken over the Wednesday primetime hours.

The late-night starts for Sundays are also here to stay, continuing to frustrate fans.

Having episodes in October is a rare treat for Big Brother fans, and the season finale comes up in November.

And though it hasn’t been revealed yet, another Double Eviction may be coming.

The Big Brother 25 episodes are scheduled for October 2023

Below are the dates and times for the remaining episodes of Big Brother 25.

Episode 25: Sunday, October 1 at 10/9c.

Episode 26: Tuesday, October 3 at 8/7c.

Episode 27: Thursday, October 5 at 8/7c.

Episode 28: Sunday, October 8 at 10/9c.

Episode 29: Tuesday, October 10 at 8/7c.

Episode 30: Thursday, October 12 at 8/7c.

Episode 31: Sunday, October 15 at 10/9c.

Episode 32: Tuesday, October 17 at 8/7c (this episode is 75 minutes).

Episode 33: Thursday, October 19 at 8/8c.

Episode 34: Sunday, October 22 at 10/9c.

Episode 35: Tuesday, October 24 at 8/7c.

Episode 36: Thursday, October 26 at 8/7c.

Episode 37: Sunday, October 29 at 10/9c.

Episode 38: Tuesday, October 31 at 8/7c (the first Halloween episode for Big Brother).

As mentioned earlier, the season finale arrives in November. On finale night, the BB25 jury will vote for a winner.

Jared Fields did numerous exit interviews after he got sent home. He finished in 11th place for the season.

Cirie Fields received a backlash from social media when she almost quit Big Brother 25.

The situation led to a Big Brother legend defending Cirie against BB Twitter.

A topic that hasn’t been featured in the episodes (so far) is that Cirie and Jared had been dishing out numerous personal attacks against Bowie Jane.

It’s an issue that may need to be addressed, and it could lead to some uncomfortable moments for Bowie Jane when she sees the footage.

And the cast list for The Traitors 2 is out. It features people from Big Brother, Survivor, and The Bachelor.

The new season is in production and should provide television viewers with fun content.

