Big Brother 25 twist: Houseguest wants to quit the game?

Will Cirie Fields quit Big Brother 25 to save her son?

Cirie misses having Izzy Gleicher in the house, and she is hinting at wanting to go home.

It didn’t help that Jared Fields lied about Izzy.

Many spoilers are coming up in this article, so readers should be aware of that.

Jared won the Endurance Challenge (wall competition) and took back power.

Since Jared took charge, Cirie has been able to focus on her sadness rather than surviving this week.

And she is crushed that Izzy got evicted.

A plan to quietly quit Big Brother 25

Cirie approached Jared with a plan to use if Cameron Hardin wins the Power of Veto.

Many houseguests want to send Cameron home this week, mostly because he is a huge threat to win the game.

But Cameron could win the Power of Veto and save himself.

If Cameron does win the Power of Veto, Cirie wants to become the replacement nominee.

This shocking revelation happened on the Big Brother live feeds early on Saturday (September 16).

In the video below, Cirie proposes the plan to Jared as he relaxes in the HOH bed.

The idea is sound in principle. It would take suspicion away from the Cirie-Jared alliance.

But it would also make Jared more of a target because Cirie doesn’t understand how much the house wants to evict Jared.

Cory Wurtenberger even talked about getting Jared out of the game before Cameron.

Would Cirie Fields quit Big Brother?

Houseguests can leave Big Brother at any time by self-evicting.

It’s a way to quit the game if it becomes too much for someone.

Tyler Crispen was ready to quit Big Brother 22, but he got talked out of it.

And Paloma Aguilar self-evicted from Big Brother 24 due to personal issues.

Before that, Megan Lowder self-evicted on Big Brother 19 because the game triggered her PTSD.

Many other houseguests have talked about self-evicting over the years, including several Celebrity Big Brother contestants.

The Big Brother 24 season will be 100 days long. That’s much longer than the 39-day seasons of Survivor that Cirie played. It’s a different beast, and missing her husband (and now Izzy) may be difficult.

Maybe Cirie is having a down moment and may become reinvigorated to play Big Brother after some rest. Only time will tell.

Dramatic episodes of Big Brother are coming up soon.

One will likely have a segment featuring the big fight between Jared and Cory.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.