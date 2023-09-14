Jared and Cory have huge fight ahead of the Big Brother eviction

The Big Brother live feeds featured a huge fight between Jared Fields and Cory Wurtenberger.

It all went down ahead of the Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night (September 14).

Spoilers about the eviction vote have come out over the past few days, with a vote flip ready.

Cory went to talk to Jared about the vote between Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon.

A group of houseguests were ready to vote out Izzy after it seemed like Felicia was going home.

Jared did not take it well, lashing out at Cory and trying to cover himself ahead of the vote.

Jared got caught in the middle of the major alliances

Below is a video from early in the conversation between Jared and Cory. Matt Klotz and Bowie Jane were also in the room, and be aware that the language gets pretty rough.

Jared and Cory went back and forth for a while, with Jared yelling and talking over Cory quite a bit. Cory got very frustrated about it, leading to the outburst below.

The conversation continued to be heated, with profanity thrown out left and right. For Matt and Bowie Jane watching, they had to be losing confidence in working with either guy.

Cirie Fields entered the room later, trying to help out Jared by gaslighting Bowie Jane (again) and claiming everyone was in multiple alliances.

Jared and Cory returned to arguing, revealing details about their games that the house might not have known.

A backdoor plan for Big Brother 25 Week 7?

Cory had a chat with Matt and America Lopez in the overnight hours about targeting Jared next.

The distrust has grown to where people want Jared evicted before Cameron.

Cameron’s week of chaos could have lasting benefits for him, especially since he cannot play in the upcoming HOH Competition.

It’s all giving the producers much footage to use during upcoming episodes.

