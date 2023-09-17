Big Brother legend defends Cirie Fields against BB Twitter

Cirie Fields has received pushback from Big Brother fans over the past two weeks.

It began when Cirie was shown gaslighting Bowie Jane to cover her gameplay.

Many Big Brother fans agreed with Red Utley’s statement that BB25 is “rigged” for Cirie to win.

After Izzy Gleicher was evicted to save Cirie, the Survivor alum was seen creating a strategy to leave the Big Brother house.

Cirie creating a plan to quit Big Brother also frustrated fans who have grown tired of people wanting to leave when the show gets difficult.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



But has Cirie earned the benefit of the doubt and some grace to miss her home and family?

A Big Brother legend defends Cirie Fields

Janelle Pierzina feels BB Twitter is being too hard on Cirie Fields.

Janelle played Big Brother four times, including two All-Star seasons. Her Big Brother journey is very similar to Cirie’s Survivor journey.

Each lady has competed on four seasons of their reality competition show but also came up short of winning.

Cirie and Janelle were featured on the same episode of Snake In The Grass (another reality competition show).

“For some reason BB Twitter has turned its back on Cirie. Don’t be fickle, she is still one of the greatest of all time and deserves respect. #BB25,” Janelle tweeted this weekend.

Janelle also shared an image of herself with a smiling Cirie.

For some reason BB Twitter has turned it’s back on Cirie. Don’t be fickle, she is still one of the greatest of all time and deserves respect. 🥰 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/GTiZC9yVMF — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 17, 2023

More news from Big Brother

Jared Fields is unlikely to let his mom quietly quit Big Brother 25. He also said as much when she presented the idea to get her voted out.

It’s unlikely that Jared could win BB25 without his mom there to help him, so he needs to keep her in the game for as long as possible.

Several other houseguests have figured out that there is an unbreakable alliance between Jared and Cirie, even though they haven’t figured out the relationship.

Felicia Cannon woke up and created a new alliance to ensure she could compete against what Jared and Cirie had going for them.

Felicia to Meme: I have felt like Cirie is the mastermind behind..she's playing everybody. I've listened to her in conversations..I've seen her twist information…#bb25 pic.twitter.com/0OetDtePqc — 🐱 Blue's Daughter (@SmegTheSim) September 17, 2023

Some notable changes have been made to the CBS schedule.

Here is the updated BB25 episode schedule, including a Double Eviction night.

As a reminder, this season is going to last 100 days. It will end as the longest-running season in Big Brother history.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Pluto TV and Paramount+ provide live feed coverage of the BB25 house.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.