Jared Fields gives his Big Brother exit interviews

Recently evicted houseguest Jared Fields has been giving his Big Brother exit interviews.

Jared finished in 11th place and got sent home before the jury phase.

The producers gave Jared a second chance to rejoin the house, but Cameron Hardin beat him in a Zombie Challenge.

Jared had also been involved in the BB25 twist, where he got to play Big Brother with his mom.

Cirie Fields remains in the game, and some Big Brother fans feel she will have an easier time navigating the game without him.

Jared has been speaking with many people about his time in the Big Brother house and is answering questions about his gameplay.

Kat Dunn interviews Jared Fields

Big Brother 21 houseguest Kat Dunn is one of the folks who interviewed Jared.

The shirt that she wore for her interview speaks for itself. She has it on because Jared used the R-word in the house.

Soon into her questions, Kat asked Jared who he thinks are America’s favorite houseguests. He had said it couldn’t be Cory Wurtenberger during the season, and then Cory got to play for the secret power.

Check out their interview to see what he said.

The Winner’s Circle interviews Jared Fields

Former Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Derrick Levasseuer interviewed Jared after his exit.

He told them his game went wrong when he chose not to target Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez when he was HOH.

Jared also spoke about his strategy to try to play sides of the house against each other.

The hosts of the Winner’s Circle also listened as Jared talked about what he would have done differently.

Us Weekly talks about Jared’s ex-girlfriend

Sara Donnellan from Us Weekly talked with Jared about his relationship with Blue Kim inside the house.

She also got Jared to discuss the relationship he had right before playing Big Brother 25.

He mentioned it was a seven-year relationship that ended recently.

Jared speaks more about Blue

In a second video clip from Us Weekly, Jared talks about not sharing information with his mom.

Jared had tried to blame Izzy Gleicher for revealing their secret, and he later tried to push the blame on his mom.

A new HOH already took power after Jared’s zombie eviction, sending the house in a new direction.

Jared will likely conduct more interviews once he re-enters the real world, and many fans want to see how he interacts with previously evicted BB25 houseguests.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.