Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won HOH after Scary Week ended?

Big Brother 25 spoilers reveal the new Head of Household.

Scary Week ended Thursday night, but not before crowing a new HOH.

Cameron Hardin won a Battle Back Challenge to re-enter the game earlier in the evening,

He had been part of a Double Eviction that also saw Jared Fields get evicted.

Cameron and Jared became zombies that could live in the house for another week, but only one would rejoin the game.

Jared got to have a second interview with host Julie Chen Moonves on his way out the door.

Who won the new HOH Competition?

The September 28 episode ended with no new HOH.

The live feeds remained down for a while following the episode.

When the feeds returned late on Thursday evening, people were enjoying snacks.

Later, it was revealed that a new HOH had taken power.

Cameron Hardin is the new Big Brother 25 Head of Household.

This becomes the third time Cameron has been in power. He can now nominate two people for eviction.

Before he got evicted, Cameron was looking to target Cirie Fields. Now he has a chance to do it.

For Cirie and Jared Fields, this may have become a worst-case scenario. But the damage control that Cirie did recently might work in her favor.

A new primary target has emerged on the live feeds. And Cameron still might want to get Felicia out first.

Cameron will chat with the other houseguests and hold meetings before hosting the Nomination Ceremony on Friday (September 29).

The house schedule for Big Brother returns to normal in Week 9.

Cameron hosts the Nomination Ceremony on Friday, the houseguests play for the Power of Veto on Saturday, and the POV winner hosts the Veto Meeting on Monday.

It all leads to another Eviction Ceremony on Thursday, October 5. The person who goes home that night will be the final person not making it to the jury stage.

Felicia was seen talking to herself on the BB25 feeds, showing she may have lost the plot. If she does end up on the block again, she may let loose some pent-up anger.

Cory to Cameron: Dude, it's becoming routine for me to go up to your HOH room and be like, hey man, how you doing? #bb25 pic.twitter.com/cJ1qX3Hzq8 — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) September 29, 2023

There have been several changes made to the Big Brother 25 television schedule.

Fans have seen the final Wednesday episode of the season. CBS had to clear some primetime hours for the return of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

