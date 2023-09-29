Big Brother 25 spoilers: A zombie goes home

Scary Week came to an end on Thursday night.

The new episode of Big Brother 25 focused on the zombies living in the house.

Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields had been invited back to battle for a second chance.

A series of challenges would determine whether Cameron or Jared would rejoin the BB25 cast.

The losing zombie would be sent home, ending their quest for the $750,000 prize.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

On Day 58, host Julie Chen Moonves welcomed CBS viewers to the new episode.

Who won the Resurrection Rumble?

Jared and Cameron battled it out in a three-round challenge that involved balancing balls on a long shovel.

Cameron won 30-0 and gained an advantage in the Resurrection Challenge.

That advantage was a choice. Cameron got to choose if he would play in a timed competition to resurrect his game or allow Jared to attempt it.

Julie Chen Moonves explained the final challenge to Cameron and Jared. Cameron told Julie he would take it on for the chance to return.

Cameron has decided to compete in order to get back in the game. He must manoeuvre the ball up the board and into the zombie hand. He must complete the task in three minutes or less #BB25 pic.twitter.com/URZkYzIjS0 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 29, 2023

Who went home on Big Brother 25?

The three-minute challenge for Cameron started very intense. If Cameron couldn’t finish it, he would be sent home before the jury phase.

A minute had passed, and Cameron hadn’t landed a ball in the zombie’s hand.

The time was half gone, and he still hadn’t sunk a single ball.

After a ball dropped, Cameron began to do it more quickly, and he maneuvered it well up the board.

Cameron sunk the ball and resurrected his game. He had earned a second shot at the cash prize.

Jared took the loss in stride as Julie told him he needed to say goodbye and head out.

Jared became the seventh person sent home from the BB25 cast.

Meanwhile, Cameron is back in the house and part of the final group of 10 houseguests.

Cirie Fields is now on her own. Will that help or hinder her attempt to become the Big Brother 25 winner?

More news from Big Brother

Felicia Cannon was shocked to learn about a new house flip, causing her to be puzzled.

It’s something that was partially explained during the latest episode.

A new eviction target on BB25 emerged, hinting that some exciting drama is coming.

And don’t forget that Wednesday night episodes of Big Brother 25 are done. CBS had to make room for the return of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.