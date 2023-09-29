Hisam Goueli shades Jared Fields after Big Brother eviction

Big Brother 25 sent Jared Fields home for a second time, and one person who enjoyed it was Hisam Goueli.

Hisam was also a member of the BB25 cast, even though (hyperbole warning) years have passed since he was evicted.

Twists and turns have led to very few eliminations since Hisam was sent home to end Week 3.

For perspective, Hisam got evicted on Day 23 and finished in 14th place. Jared was then sent home on Day 58 in 11th place.

Looking back, if Hisam and Jared had stuck together with The Professors, maybe they would still be playing.

Now, Hisam is finding enjoyment in Jared going home.

Hisam posts about Jared’s eviction day on social media

“HAPPY JARRD EVICTION DAY!” Hisam wrote in all capital letters.

Yes, he was so excited that he spelled Jared’s name wrong.

This is a level of pettiness I appreciate from Hisam 😂 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/QUZ8yLSGlP — RealityBBQ #BB25 (@rbbq) September 29, 2023

Some Big Brother fans celebrate Jared Eviction Day

Hisam wasn’t the only Big Brother fan excited about Jared being eliminated.

The celebrations began when he was first evicted.

And some fans are excited to see what Cirie Fields can do without worrying about her son.

Cameron Hardin has also earned more Big Brother fans by getting Jared out. Many fans are still torn about Cameron, but he keeps winning challenges.

I wanna say a big thank you to Cameron if he wasn’t for him happy jared eviction day wouldn’t be possible 🥳#bb25 pic.twitter.com/SaGepYSC07 — sophia Xavier’s exotic puppet 🔪 (@isayslurss) September 28, 2023

Hisam and Jared each got sent home before the BB25 jury phase.

It means more reactions will come from them as the season progresses.

They will also rejoin the BB25 cast on finale night, where they get to share their thoughts on the season.

