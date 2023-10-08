Big Brother houseguest says they ‘want to go home’

The Big Brother live feeds picked up an interesting conversation one houseguest had with themselves this morning.

While sitting in the backyard, Cirie Fields talked about how she wanted to go home.

She recently called everyone in the house a stranger, snake, or vulture, showing her overall opinion of the people left in the game.

Cirie’s closest friend in the house had been Izzy Gleicher, but Izzy was sent home before the jury phase.

Jared Fields got sent home next, causing Cirie to lose the two people she wanted to chat with inside the house.

Cirie might be pleased to learn that Jared and Izzy just reunited in the real world.

Cirie Fields opens up on the Big Brother live feeds

“I can’t wait to wake up in the morning by myself. And not talking to nobody,” Cirie stated on Sunday morning.

She said that out loud as she entered the backyard after having several quick conversations inside the house.

“I don’t wanna talk first thing in the morning,” Cirie loudly stated after cussing a bit.

“You go in the bedroom. ‘What time is it?’ Leave me alone! I’m gonna move up to the Have Not Room,” Cirie added while cursing again.

Felicia Cannon came out to do some laundry while Cirie tried to enjoy her backyard solitude.

Some Big Brother fans might get a laugh from Felicia talking about how her “filthy” bathrobe needs to be washed.

When Felicia left, Cirie began talking to herself.

“God. I wanna go home,” Cirie stated in an exasperated tone.

“I want to go home,” Cirie uttered again, pausing for effect on each word.

This happened shortly before 9:54 a.m. house time.

She sighed a few more times after that and let out a big one when Matt Klotz came out of the door.

More people soon joined them, including America Lopez and Cameron Hardin.

#BB25



Cirie: I want to go hooooome….I want to go home pic.twitter.com/X2KPtJHHOE — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) October 8, 2023

Cirie wanting to go home isn’t a new thing. She tried to have Jared send her home when he was HOH. But he wouldn’t do it.

Cirie had been reeling from Izzy’s eviction and was tired of dealing with people.

Would she quit the game? It seems unlikely this deep into the season. But even if she gets evicted, Cirie can’t go home until after the Big Brother 25 finale (unless she quits).

Shot of the memory wall from earlier! The Final 9! #BB25 pic.twitter.com/fAXPim7Dev — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB25 (@89razorskate20) October 8, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.