Big Brother 25 spoilers: Update on final nominees, voting plans

Big Brother 25 spoilers set the stage for the next Eviction Ceremony.

The first BB25 jury member is also likely set.

Bowie Jane accidentally won Head of Household for Week 10, succeeding only because Felicia Cannon’s answer was terrible.

As she revealed in a Diary Room session, Bowie Jane said she tried to throw the HOH Competition. Again.

Upon winning the HOH Room, Bowie Jane had to nominate people for eviction.

Bowie Jane went with Felicia and Cirie Fields as her nominees.

More Big Brother 25 spoilers from the live feeds

With the nominations set, houseguests began pitching backdoor plans to Bowie Jane.

It led to a dramatic draw for the veto players, where everyone wanted to participate.

America Lopez, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz became the three additional players.

After Zingbot arrived to make jokes about the BB25 cast, the six players took part in OTEV.

Several houseguests have been accused of throwing the challenge to manipulate the results.

Cirie claims America lost on purpose, and Felicia claims Bowie Jane allowed Jag to win the POV.

No matter how the results were obtained, Jag won the Power of Veto.

The final nominees and the Week 10 Big Brother target

Several conversations happened where houseguests tried to convince Bowie Jane to target Cameron Hardin.

One houseguest said Cameron has an “evil spirit” inside him. And that this was why they couldn’t work with him.

And another BB25 houseguest said they “want to go home” after all the chatting.

The Veto Meeting happened as well. Jag used the POV to save Felicia.

Bowie Jane then named Cameron as the replacement nominee.

This means that the final nominees for the week are Cameron and Cirie.

Most of the remaining houseguests have already celebrated an upcoming eviction vote for Cameron.

Cameron will be unanimously voted out at the October 12 Eviction Ceremony.

Though this group of players waffles about decisions, they appear set on making Cameron the first BB25 jury member.

Jury management has been terrible this week. Several houseguests have badly treated Cameron, including Bowie Jane.

Even after Jag won the Power of Veto, Bowie Jane assured Cameron he would not be nominated. She lied to him even though she intended to put him on the block.

Unless something drastic changes the group’s mindset, the final eight houseguests are set.

Rumors indicate that the next HOH Competition will be an Endurance Challenge, but fans will need to tune in to find out for sure.

Here is the October TV schedule for BB25 episodes.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.