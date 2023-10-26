A special Big Brother 25 eviction episode coming up on a new night

Big Brother 25 has scheduled a special live eviction episode for the final week.

With the season finale coming up soon, the producers must get the BB25 cast down to three people.

The Double Eviction episode on October 26 gets them down to five houseguests, but only two weeks remain on the Big Brother 2023 schedule.

Host Julie Chen Moonves leaked the information during a new interview where she spoke about who deserves to win this season.

And now, it answers the question about whether or not an extra Double Eviction episode was scheduled before finale night.

As a reminder, the Big Brother 25 season finale is set for Thursday, November 9.

When is the surprise live eviction for Big Brother 25?

Big Brother reportedly has a live (final four) eviction on Sunday, November 5.

Yes, the producers are forcing Big Brother fans to tune in to a late Sunday night episode.

The schedule has listed the episode at 10/9c that evening, possibly further delayed for time zones due to programming earlier in the evening.

The Sunday night episodes of Big Brother have routinely started late, forcing many fans to record them and watch them on Mondays.

Mike Bloom has also revealed that the Tuesday, November 7 installment will be the clip episode. That’s when the final three houseguests look back at the season. The producers have much to cover on that night with how much footage from the live feeds has been held back.

Information about the final week of Big Brother 25 was revealed. Pic credit: @AMikeBloomType/Twitter

America Lopez is rising in popularity in fan polls lately, possibly putting her in the running for America’s Favorite Houseguest. Fans will vote on AFH during the final week of Big Brother 25.

America also foreshadowed a bitter BB25 jury based on what has happened this season. She may be spot on.

The jury members return to the stage to select the Big Brother 25 winner on the finale night. That person takes home a nice $750,000 prize. The AFH winner gets a cool $50,000 for making the season fun.

Cameron Hardin answered a BB25 question from the jury house, letting his fans see him again after that fateful eviction.

Episode segments from the jury house should be coming up soon. Probably after the Double Eviction sends out two more people.

Here is the TV schedule for the final weeks of BB25.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.