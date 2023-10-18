Big Brother 25 schedule for the final weeks includes finale date

The Big Brother 25 season ends soon.

Only a few weeks are left to decide the BB25 winner.

Will the most extensive season in Big Brother history end with fireworks? As a reminder, this season is 100 days.

Or is the winner already predictable to many fans?

America Lopez hinted at bitter jurors this season, suggesting the jury roundtable will become must-see-TV.

And we already know some fireworks are coming on finale night when the twist gets revealed.

The remaining Big Brother 25 episodes on the CBS schedule

Below is the list of BB25 episodes left to air. It includes the season finale that airs on November 9.

Somewhere in the mix is likely another Double Eviction, providing some good TV as the cast is whittled down.

A Halloween episode is also coming up. Most seasons of Big Brother have been completed well before the October holiday. The exception was Big Brother: Over the Top.

Hopefully, the producers have some tricks and treats ready for the audience at home.

Episode 33: Thursday, October 19 at 9/8c.

Episode 34: Sunday, October 22 at 10/9c.

Episode 35: Tuesday, October 24 at 8/7c.

Episode 36: Thursday, October 26 at 9/8c.

Episode 37: Sunday, October 29 at 10/9c.

Episode 38: Tuesday, October 31 at 8/7c (Big Brother Halloween episode).

Episode 39: Thursday, November 2 at 9/8c.

Episode 40: Sunday, November 5 at 10/9c.

Episode 41: Tuesday, November 7 at 8/7c.

Episode 42: Thursday, November 9 at 8/7c (BB25 season finale).

Previous episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes episodes for the BB25 cast and the BB22 cast.

Live feed coverage is available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

