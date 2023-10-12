Janelle Pierzina blames former friend for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 pre-gaming mess, Rachel Reilly confirms

Many rumors about pre-gaming came out during Big Brother: All-Stars 2.

And now Janelle Pierzina may have revealed the person behind it all.

The intent of Big Brother 22 was to bring back stars from past seasons to compete in a new season.

As soon as it was announced that former players would return, rumors surfaced about people trying to pre-game.

In this instance, pre-gaming meant forming alliances and plans before entering the Big Brother house.

Being in an alliance before the game started could be a huge advantage.

Janelle Pierzina addresses pre-gaming on Big Brother 22

“Its been three years so I finally want to address the pre-gaming regarding BB22,” began a new social media post from Janelle Pierzina.

“It’s sad to see Cody and Derrick dragged for pregaming when it wasn’t them. I’ve been silent for too long, because I’ve been protecting this person,” Janelle wrote.

Cody Calafiore and Derrick Levasseur played on Big Brother 16 and were part of a strong alliance. Many Big Brother fans wanted to see them play again, and Cody joined the BB22 cast.

Derrick said that he opted out to spend more time with his daughter.

Cody was aligned with strong players early on and won BB22, furthering rumors that he had pre-gamed with other former houseguests. But that’s not what Janelle revealed.

Janelle Pierzina blames Daniele Donato for BB22 pre-gaming

In a series of responses to her post on social media, Janelle wrote more about her experiences ahead of Big Brother 22.

“The person responsible for pre-gaming is Danielle Donato,” Janelle wrote.

Much like how Janelle had played Big Brother three times previously, Daniele had appeared in two other seasons.

Daniele finished second place on Big Brother 8 and then met her husband (Dominic Briones) on Big Brother 13.

“I once considered her a friend, which I know was foolish. She called me to pregame. She asked me if I knew anyone doing the show and I said no I didn’t,” Janelle wrote about her pre-season talk with Daniele.

Janelle then stated that Daniele passed that information on to Nicole Franzel, who had won Big Brother 18. Nicole would finish second on BB22.

Rachel Reilly confirms Janelle’s story

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly responded to Janelle’s social media post.

“This is true she contacted me too!” Rachel wrote.

“She wanted to know who I was talking to I also know she was talking to Derek/Cody they all had a thing I assume others too,” Rachel elaborated.

As Janelle referenced in one of her posts, Rachel sat out BB22 due to her pregnancy.

Could pre-gaming impact the new season of Big Brother?

It was recently revealed that producers are working on an all-winners season of Big Brother. The intent would be to film it for presentation this winter.

Avoiding pre-gaming would be difficult since many former winners are friends, but having alliances before entering the house would hurt the competitive nature.

