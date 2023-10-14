Michael Bruner from Big Brother 24 got married

Big Brother alum Michael Bruner got married on Friday.

With several other former houseguests in attendance, Michael married Hayden Middleton.

The couple had been engaged since 2021 and stayed together while Michael competed on Big Brother 24.

Michael was what fans call a competition beast, winning nine challenges during his 65 days in the house.

He finally got taken out during a Double Eviction night and the sped-up play of the evening.

Michael deserves a second chance if the producers put together a fan favorite or All-Stars season soon.

A Friday the 13th wedding for Michael Bruner and Hayden Middleton

The couple started dating in 2018, got engaged to celebrate their third anniversary, and married on Friday, October 13, 2023.

The ceremony happened at the Rochester Country Club in Rochester, Minnesota.

In attendance to help them celebrate the big day were fellow BB24 houseguests Taylor Hale, Ameerah Jones, Joseph Abdin, and Brittany Hoopes.

Michael and Brittany were close in the house and formed a strong duo in the game. Taylor emerged as the Big Brother 24 winner with an 8-1 jury vote.

Congrats to Michael on getting married today. Taylor, Joseph, Brittany and Ameerah were all in attendance #bb24 #bb25 pic.twitter.com/zAg8Yd95Zl — TheCarterFilez (@TheCarterFilez) October 13, 2023

Big Brother alums help Michael and Hayden celebrate

The happy couple shared a Halloween-themed image for their Friday the 13th wedding. It had Michael wearing a Jason Voorhees mask (from Friday the 13th) and Hayden wearing a mask from the Scream franchise.

It set the tone for the fun they would have later that day.

Many Big Brother alums left Michael and his husband messages of support on the social media post.

“STOP THIS IS SO FIERCE!!! Congratulations!!!!” wrote Tommy Bracco from BB21.

“So ~spooky~ Congratulations!!!!!” posted Claire Rehfuss from BB23.

“Ahhhhh can’t wait to watch you two get married!!! 😍😍😍😍😍,” noted Brittany Hoopes from BB24.

Additional messages of support and congratulations came from Hannah Chaddha (BB23), Alyssa Snider (BB24), Jessica Milagros (BB21), Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), and Kemi Fakunle (BB21). And that was just the first page.

Many Big Brother alums help Michael and Hayden celebrate. Pic credit: @MichaelBruner3/Instagram

