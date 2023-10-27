America goes after Bowie Jane in an angry Big Brother exit interview

America Lopez shaded Bowie Jane during a new Big Brother exit interview.

She has been answering many questions following her eviction, and America appears to be upset with Bowie Jane.

America finished the season in sixth place after getting unanimously evicted.

She will now head to the jury house, where she will be reunited with Cory Wurtenberger.

But America has a few parting shots, as she felt pretty wronged for getting evicted during the Double Eviction episode.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Bowie Jane is the biggest floater,” America stated during an exit interview with Sharon Tharp.

America Lopez is no fan of Bowie Jane on BB25

“She’s just been going, you know, floating back and forth to whoever’s in power,” America added about Bowie Jane.

“Always asking what she should do. She never really has had a thought of her own; even during her HOH week,” America jabbed at Bowie Jane.

Bowie Jane was the Head of Household who put America on the block next to Felicia Cannon during the Double Eviction. Matt Klotz, Cirie Fields, and Jag Bains then voted her out.

Her full interview with Sharon Tharp is shared below. It also features America giving Matt kudos for playing the best game. America also states that Bowie Jane was just a “puppy dog fan girl” for the Matt and Jag alliance.

As for what America planned to do if she ever got the power, she admitted to having plans to put Matt and Jag on the block. She just never got that chance.

More from Big Brother

A new Head of Household has taken power following the Double Eviction.

And that new HOH got a letter from a former player. It has fans buzzing on social media.

Before she got evicted, America said she understood bitter jurors. Does this mean she will hold a grudge as a member of the BB25 jury? Her exit interview above seems to point to it.

America does get reunited with showmance partner Cory Wurtenberger in the jury house. That is likely part of an upcoming episode segment.

It was reported that the network added a bonus eviction episode has been added to the Big Brother schedule. That explains how the BB25 cast will get down to only three people.

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Also, Michael Bruner from BB24 got married this month.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.