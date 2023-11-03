Big Brother opens America’s Favorite Houseguest voting: Here’s how to do it

Big Brother fans can now vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest again.

A BB25 cast member will soon receive a $50,000 prize as the winner of AFH.

Even evicted houseguests are eligible for the honor. Fans can vote for people like Hisam Goueli and Izzy Gleicher.

Jury members are also eligible, with fan favorites like Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, and America Lopez in the running.

The only BB25 houseguest who is ineligible is Luke Valentine. Luke got expelled for something he said on the live feeds this season.

And on finale night, host Julie Chen Moonves will reveal who the fans chose as their favorite houseguest.

How do Big Brother fans vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest?

The link below goes to the AFH page for Big Brother 25. Fans can vote up to 10 times during the voting period. According to the rules, that period is from 6:45 p.m. PT on November 2, 2023, to 9:00 a.m. PT on November 9, 2023.

This makes it possible for viewers to support more than one houseguest. Or fans can give all ten votes to one person.

As mentioned above, America’s Favorite Houseguest gets a $50,000 prize for the honor. That’s in addition to the stipend they receive for playing Big Brother.

Recent winners of AFH include Taylor Hale (BB24), Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), Da’Vonne Rogers (BB22), and Nicole Anthony (BB21).

Past winners include Janelle Pierzina (BB7), Britney Haynes (BB12), Donny Thompson (BB16), Victor Arroyo (BB18), and Tyler Crispen (BB20).

For some perspective, the top four vote-getters from the early-season America’s Vote were Cirie Fields, Matt Klotz, Cory Wurtenberger, and Jag Bains. Those were the four people the fans voted for to compete for the Power of Invincibility.

Calling all #BB25 fans! Voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest is now open! Vote for your favorite houseguest here: https://t.co/hSxmn6ZIqS. pic.twitter.com/ud4uhbcs0N — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 3, 2023

In addition to the AFH winner being revealed on finale night, the BB25 jury will return to the stage. The seven jury members will vote for the Big Brother 25 winner.

The winner gets a $750,000 prize, while second place gets $75,000.

The past four winners of the show were Taylor Hale (BB24), Xavier Prather (BB23), Cody Calafiore (BB22), and Jackson Michie (BB21).

Regarding the BB25 jury, America Lopez hinted at being a bitter voter. She did not like how the house turned on her and Cory.

And Felicia Cannon reached her breaking point this past week, so if she gets sent to the jury, she could become a bitter voter as well.

Which bucket list answer was your favorite from our #BB25 houseguests? 🤗 pic.twitter.com/UAAPIs7Rjb — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 3, 2023

The Big Brother 25 season is winding down. Here is the schedule for the final BB25 episodes. It even includes a bonus eviction night.

Big Brother 25 is available for streaming on Paramount+.