Bowie Jane, Felicia Cannon, and Jag Bains break Big Brother records

The Big Brother 25 cast has set some memorable records this season.

While the season has had some bumps, it is one for the record books.

The results of the final Head of Household Competition could further that.

During a season where a duo had a huge advantage through a twist, it’s notable that three other houseguests broke records.

And these new records might be unbreakable based on how they were set and who accomplished them.

Jag Bains, Bowie Jane, and Felicia Cannon made their marks. Let’s take a look at why.

Jag Bains breaks the record for most Veto Competition wins

Michael Bruner set a new record for winning the Power of Veto six times on Big Brother 24.

Before Michael’s run, the record was five, set by multiple people, including Janelle Pierzina, Daniele Briones (Donato), and Paul Abrahamian.

Jag won the Power of Veto seven times during the Big Brother 25 season.

Jag covered in some pink goo, with the veto necklace around his neck, using the outdoor shower #bb25 pic.twitter.com/swrMpHT4Py — BB Feeds Fairy #BB25 (@BBFeedsFairy) August 19, 2023

Bowie Jane was never nominated for eviction

Bowie Jane will finish Day 100 of Big Brother 25 without getting nominated.

It was a remarkable run by Bowie Jane, even though some fans considered her a floater.

Never touching the block is something very few Big Brother alums have accomplished. Derrick Levasseur (BB16) went 97 days, Matt Klotz (BB25) went 93 days, and Nicole Franzel (BB18) went 90 days.

Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo avoided the block for 85 days on Big Brother 22.

Bowie Jane was NOT a dud player and she’s just as deserving to win as the other finalists! 🤷🏿‍♂️💯 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/4BwrexwzrI — The Reality Kingdom (@TRealityKingdom) November 8, 2023

Felicia Cannon sets a new standard for her age bracket

At 63 years old, Felicia Cannon is the oldest player to make the final four. She now holds a longevity mark, lasting 96 days in the game.

To put her stay in perspective, the entire Big Brother 10 season lasted only 71 days. That was when Dan Gheesling beat Memphis Garrett for the grand prize.

Felicia, you are one of the best contestants to ever grace this show. you made me smile every day this season, with your awesome personality and laugh. as the oldest woman ever on bb, you should be so proud of yourself for making the top 4. thank you for an amazing season❤️ #bb25 pic.twitter.com/EgpMK5oNSw — 😀 #bb25 (@mariahxreality) November 6, 2023

Big Brother 25 is streaming on Paramount+.