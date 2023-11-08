Big Brother 25 season finale preview: BB25 cast wraps it up

Big Brother 25 is close to naming its winner.

Finale night has nearly arrived, which marks Day 100 for the BB25 cast.

Taking place on Thursday, November 9, CBS is also giving fans a two-hour episode.

That will give host Julie Chen Moonves plenty of time to recap the season.

Big Brother producers have also saved previously filmed footage to fill the 120 minutes of action.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As a reminder for viewers, the season finale also begins earlier in the evening, with an 8/7c start time.

Outline for the Big Brother 25 season finale

Below is a list of events that will take place during the Big Brother 25 season finale. It outlines what fans can expect from the final day for the BB25 cast.

Host Julie Chen Moonves welcomes the CBS viewers and live studio audience.

Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition is shown. Here are spoilers with the results.

The first seven evicted houseguests speak with Julie. Kirsten Elwin, Reilly Smedley, Hisam Goueli, Red Utley, Izzy Gleicher, Jared Fields, and Mecole Hayes get time on stage.

Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby hosts a jury roundtable segment.

Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition is shown. Here are spoilers with the results.

Jag & Reilly – we can see the chemistry from a mile off

My condolences, Matt #BB25 pic.twitter.com/crhZiQc47v — zauchy 🇱🇧🇹🇹 (@zauchybaby) November 8, 2023

More from the Big Brother 25 season finale

The first six jury members join Julie on the Big Brother stage for a chat. Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Blue Kim, America Lopez, Cirie Fields, and Felicia Cannon take the stage.

Part 3 of the final Head of Household Competition is played live.

The final HOH picks who joins them to face the jury while also deciding the seventh juror.

The seventh BB25 jury member joins the other jurors on stage.

Jury members ask questions of the final two houseguests.

The final two houseguests give speeches about why they should win.

The BB25 jury votes on the Big Brother 25 winner.

Julie reveals the Big Brother 25 winner.

Julie closes the show by revealing America’s Favorite Houseguest. Here are some early AFH spoilers.

At some point during the two hours, Julie will also speak about the big holiday surprise coming from the Big Brother Universe.

Julie will also reveal the twist this season — Cirie Fields playing Big Brother with her son (Jared Fields).

That explains why America was flirting with Jag, she apparently told matt she want's multiple boyfriends at once (Matt say's oh you one of them girls) #bb25 pic.twitter.com/MfHDFIJGpK — 🔥 BigBrotherXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) November 8, 2023

More news from Big Brother

Cirie Fields is very bitter with Jag. She is displeased by his goodbye message and has spoken to other jury members about it.

A podcast revealed Felicia’s brother passed away while she was playing Big Brother.

And new rumors about Big Brother Legends have surfaced.

Big Brother 25 is streaming on Paramount+.