Big Brother 25 spoilers: Winner revealed for final Head of Household Part 1

The final three houseguests on Big Brother 25 had a busy night.

It started with a live eviction episode that featured an Eviction Ceremony.

Jag Bains voted out Felicia Cannon, sending her to the BB25 jury house.

He had considered voting out Matt Klotz but remained loyal to that partnership.

As Felicia had her exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves, the final three houseguests popped champagne.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They were told not to have too much, though, because another challenge awaited them.

Who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition?

At about 11 p.m. local time (according to Matt), the final three houseguests went outside to compete in a challenge.

This challenge was Part 1 of the final HOH Competition. To become the final HOH, someone must win two of the three challenges.

When the final HOH has been determined, that person gets to pick who sits with them in the two chairs for finale night.

A tough decision is ahead for one of the houseguests.

Early Monday morning (November 6), the live feeds finally turned back on to reveal the houseguests showering after finishing their challenge. This happened slightly before 4 a.m. house time.

It was revealed that Matt Klotz won Part 1. They played in an Endurance Challenge that took several hours to complete.

Jag says matt was holding on with 1 hand at times #bb25 pic.twitter.com/1HM5U7Kbog — 🔥 BigBrotherXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) November 6, 2023

What happens next on Big Brother 25?

Since Matt won Part 1, he will sit out Part 2 of the final HOH Competition. Jag Bains and Bowie Jane will play that next challenge, possibly on Tuesday (November 7).

Matt has advanced straight to Part 3 of the final HOH Competition, which happens live on the season finale. The winner of Part 2 gets the second slot.

The BB25 jury gets to have the final say on this season, and early footage from the jury house indicates there are some bitter players.

Even if Jag leads the final three in challenge victories, it appears that his jury management has lacked something. Cirie Fields expressed her frustrations with Jag during an exit interview where she was shocked by how terrible his goodbye message to her was.

Additional Big Brother news and notes

Julie teased a Big Brother Legends season, potentially giving viewers some bonus content.

Online rumors revealed early voting results in the battle for AFH. America’s Favorite Houseguest gets a $50,000 prize, and here is information on how fans can vote.

Here is the TV schedule for the final BB25 episodes. It’s almost time to reveal the Big Brother 2023 winner.

Big Brother 25 is streaming on Paramount+.