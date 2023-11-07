Big Brother 25 spoilers: Winner of final HOH Competition Part 2 revealed

Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition for Big Brother 25 happened today.

Big Brother spoilers now reveal who will battle in Part 3, which takes place during the final episode.

After Felicia Cannon got evicted, the final three houseguests began battling for power again.

The player who wins the final HOH Competition gets to select who sits next to them at the end.

And the final two players get to argue their case to the BB25 jury.

The jury votes on who wins the $750,000 prize.

Who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition?

Bowie Jane, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz made up the final group of houseguests.

On Sunday night, they began playing in the final HOH Competition.

This final HOH Competition is split into three parts. The winner of Part 1 gets one of the spots in Part 3. And the winner of Part 2 earns the other spot.

During the final episode, Julie Chen Moonves hosts Part 3, and the winner becomes the final HOH. The final HOH selects one of the other players to sit next to them in front of the jury.

Matt Klotz won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition. The victory allowed him to relax a bit for the rest of the week and prepare mentally for Day 100.

Julie: Do you think he made the right decision for his game?

Felicia: No. NoT aT aaaLLL😂. Jag may lose to Matt, cause Matty Ice played a really good social game. I don't know that Jag will beat Matt in a vote. He may have just given away his $750,000. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/xYWR7DJWkI — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) November 6, 2023

Who won Part 2 of the final HOH Competition?

The live feeds were down for most of Tuesday (Day 98) as Bowie Jane and Jag Bains played Part 2 of the final HOH Competition.

When the feeds returned, viewers learned that Jag had won the challenge.

Matt and Jag will face off in Part 3 of the final HOH Competition. It takes place on Day 100 in the Big Brother house.

Bowie Jane can only watch and hope that the Part 3 winner decides to pick her as one of the final two houseguests.

Thank you Felicia for shutting the door in Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane’s faces #BB25 pic.twitter.com/CH9svl256Q — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) November 6, 2023

A podcast reported that Felicia Cannon’s brother passed away while she was playing Big Brother.

And Cirie Fields is very bitter about Jag’s goodbye message. She even took those emotions with her to the jury house.

Julie also teased some exciting Big Brother news on finale night. The final episode for the season airs at 8/7c on Thursday, November 9. It has been extended to two hours to provide more BB25 coverage.

With the end of the road in sight, here is a look at big moments fans may have missed (or forgotten) during the season.

Big Brother 25 is streaming on Paramount+.