Survivor 46 information released by CBS

CBS released early information about Survivor 46.

This new season of Survivor has been filmed, and it will begin airing this winter.

To put out some information about its winter and spring programming, CBS gave Survivor fans a peek at what’s to come.

And the news includes producers asking for people to apply to be on future seasons.

Survivor 45 airs on Wednesday nights this fall, and the season ends in December. CBS tried something new by giving producers 90 minutes each week.

That trend will continue with Survivor 46, as 90-minute episodes may have become the norm.

Survivor 46 begins on Wednesday, February 28.

The first new episode is two hours long, and it airs at 8/7c on CBS.

Giving fans a treat, CBS announced the second episode is also two hours.

That’s four hours of Survivor right out of the gate. 2024 will start strong for the reality competition show.

In summary, Survivor 46 airs from 8/7c to 10/9c on February 28 and March 6.

More details about Survivor Season 46 and the first few episodes

Beginning on March 13, Survivor 46 shifts to 90-minute episodes. Though it isn’t 120 minutes like the first two episodes, it’s much better than the 60-minute episodes from Survivor 44.

March 13 is also the The Amazing Race season premiere. A new season for the race begins at 9:30/8:30c that evening, with the show also getting 90-minute episodes in the spring. Stay tuned to hear who will appear in the new season.

The Survivor 46 cast has already finished filming. Eighteen castaways filmed the season in Fiji, and it’s almost time to reveal their journey.

More details on the Survivor 46 cast will be revealed by CBS as the season gets closer. And it is a sure thing that footage of the new cast will debut during the Survivor 45 season finale.

More Survivor news from Jeff Probst

Jeff Probst is excited that the new twist paid off (finally). It only took a few seasons to get to that point.

Jeff was also shocked by the flash-forward sequence during a new episode. He didn’t know it would be part of the episode, so he spilled coffee while watching the episode ahead of time.

Episodes from the current seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race are available for streaming on Paramount+, as are classic seasons from the past.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.