Cirie Fields ready to compete on another reality competition show

Cirie Fields isn’t done with reality television just yet. Despite already appearing on seven different seasons of reality competition shows, Cirie is ready to go again.

Fresh out of the Big Brother house, Cirie and other women from the genre were celebrated on a recent Variety panel. That’s where Cirie had the opportunity to speak about what show she wanted to do next.

After a year that included winning The Traitors and playing Big Brother for 100 days, some people might need a break, but not Cirie Fields.

While she was in the Big Brother house, Cirie often spoke about wanting to go home. Toward the end of the season, some of the BB25 houseguests frustrated her a lot.

Cirie also had to deal with the stress of playing Big Brother with her son. The primary twist for BB25 was that Cirie was playing with Jared Fields.

Some Big Brother fans felt it was an unfair advantage, but Cirie and Jared got voted out before the BB25 winner was announced.

Cirie Fields wants to appear on The Amazing Race.

“Cirie, having dominated many competition shows, winning The Traiotrs this year, just competing on Big Brother, what competition show will you join next?” an interviewer for Variety asked Cirie during a panel.

“Feel free to break the news here, and do casting directors now reach out to you to… like, how does that work?” the woman added to her question.

“What’s next in my purview is probably The Amazing Race because I have my son Jared here,” Cirie answered to cheering from the crowd.

“I did Big Brother Season 25 with him, and to share this platform with these amazing ladies that I grew up watching and like I’m trying to control myself from fangirling over all of them right now. But to have my son see me on this platform, and to have the possibility of running The Amazing Race with him, is what my heart’s desire is,” Cirie added.

Below is a video of Cirie answering the questions. She also gets asked if she is “actually going to be on The Amazing Race” before the interview ends.

Cirie Fields wants to compete on "The Amazing Race" next: "I have to make some phone calls." | Variety #WomenOfReality presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/8gr19CKQ8y — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2023

