Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast revealed

The Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast has been revealed. The nine people playing in the Big Brother spin-off were announced.

It’s not a typical Big Brother season that will entertain viewers this winter. Instead, it is a series based on playing games, with Santa’s elves there to help.

Derek Xiao (BB23), Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), and Jordan Lloyd (BB11 winner) are serving as the elves. They replace host Julie Chen Moonves, who won’t work this winter.

Julie is back for Big Brother 26 next summer, but she has some capable alums ready to take on the task. Derek also recently won The Amazing Race, so CBS viewers know him well.

Along for the ride is a member of the Big Brother 25 cast. Cameron Hardin was named America’s Favorite Houseguest this past season and will now play in the Reindeer Games.

A $100,000 cash prize is on the line for the players. And each episode will eliminate one of the contestants. It leads to an epic season finale where one person leaves with the cash prize.

Who is on the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast?

Below is the list of people playing on Big Brother: Reindeer Games. Many have won Big Brother before, including Cody Calafiore from Big Brother: All-Stars 2.

Nicole Franzel from BB16, BB18, BB22, and The Amazing Race

Danielle Reyes from BB4 and BB7

Josh Martinez from BB19 and The Challenge

Xavier Prather from BB23 and The Challenge

Taylor Hale from BB24

Britney Haynes from BB12, BB14, and The Amazing Race

Frankie Grande from BB16 and Celebrity Big Brother UK

Cody Calafiore from BB16, BB22, and The Traitors

Cameron Hardin from Big Brother 25

Cody, Nicole, Taylor, Xavier, and Josh won a Big Brother season. They will now try to prove they are better at the Reindeer Games.

Full commercials for the Big Brother spin-off will air soon on CBS, but remember that the season premiere arrives on December 11.

Here is the full Reindeer Games episode schedule. It includes the date for the season finale later in December.

Previous episodes from Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the seasons each of the Reindeer Games players appeared in.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.