Survivor 46 cast leaked ahead of new season

Survivor 46 cast information has been leaked ahead of time. CBS has an official announcement planned for this winter, but the network wants Survivor 45 to end first.

The three-hour season finale for Survivor 45 airs on Wednesday, December 20. That’s when someone is announced as the $1 million prize winner.

Once that winner has been revealed, CBS will begin heavily advertising for the next season of Survivor. Recently, it was announced that Survivor 46 will debut on Wednesday, February 28.

While that’s more than two months away, it’s not too early to get excited about the new players. And it appears that the new cast is constructed entirely of newbies.

Only one player returned for Survivor 45, and his name was Bruce Perreault. Host Jeff Probst felt Bruce deserved a second chance after he was medically evacuated early in his first season.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bruce was a strong player on Survivor 45, but he had a way of frustrating other castaways. Several players set personal goals of getting Bruce out, and they eventually succeeded.

The Survivor 46 leaked cast list

Below is the Survivor 46 cast list that Inside Survivor has revealed. The site is known for getting early information about the new seasons of Survivor, and it appears they succeeded again. Since the names are unconfirmed, they are presented as rumored Survivor 46 players.

Ben Katzman: A 31-year-old musician from Miami, FL.

Bhanu Gopal: A 42-year-old IT professional from Boston, MA.

Charlie Davis: A 25-year-old law student from Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA.

David Jelinsky: A 21-year-old slot machine sales specialist from Las Vegas, NV.

Hunter McKnight: A 27-year-old chemistry teacher from French Camp, MS.

Jem Hu Adams: A 31-year-old sales and management coach from San Francisco, CA.

Jessica Chong: A 37-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kenzie Veurink: A 28-year-old hairstylist from Charlotte, NC.

Liz Wilcox: A 35-year-old e-mail marketing specialist from Orlando, FL.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez: A 47-year-old physical therapist from Dallas, TX.

Moriah Gaynor: A 28-year-old program coordinator from San Diego, CA.

Quintavius Burdette: A 29-year-old realtor from Senatobia, MS.

Ranen Montalvo: A 40-year-old aerospace technician from Kissimmee, FL.

Sodasia Thompson: A 27-year-old camp director from Lake Hopatcong, NJ.

Tevin Davis: A 24-year-old actor and musician from Goochland, VA.

Tiffany Nicole Ervin: A 32-year-old visual artist from Trenton, NJ.

Tim Spicer: A 30-year-old senior program manager from Atlanta, GA.

Venus Vafa: A 24-year-old data analyst from Toronto, ON.

More news and notes from Survivor

Survivor legend Cirie Fields has plans to be on another show after she just finished playing 100 days of Big Brother.

A trailer for the new season of The Traitors was released, and it stars two Survivor winners.

As a reminder, Survivor 46 debuts on Wednesday, February 28.

Previous seasons of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.