Sia rewards Survivor 45 cast members with cash prizes

The latest winners of the Survivor Sia Award have been revealed.

Sia is a huge Survivor fan, and she enjoys rewarding her favorite players with cash prizes each season. The latest season ended this past week, and Sia has revealed her choices.

Dee Valladares won Survivor 45 in a 5-3-0 vote over Austin Li Coon and Jake O’Kane. The jury loved her story and what she accomplished during the long season.

The prize for winning Survivor is $1 million, and it also comes with the title of Sole Survivor.

Following the season finale, Austin and Jake hung out “on a date” together. It showed how close they had become in Fiji.

Many Survivor 45 castaways were entertaining, but who would Sia pick as her favorite player?

Sia rewards three Survivor 45 cast members

Katurah Topps received $100,000 from Sia. She was selected as Sia’s favorite player from the season and was rewarded with a notable cash prize.

Jake O’Kane and Kaleb Gebrewold each received $15,000 from Sia.

Kaleb survived many Tribal Councils as a member of the Lulu Tribe and then pulled off the first successful use of the Shot in the Dark twist.

Jake was featured in many pivotal moments from the season, even though he wound up on the wrong side of many plays.

Katurah recently admitted that she messed up not following Jake’s plan and that she thinks about it often.

Sia has awarded



Katurah $100K

Jake $15K

Kaleb &15K pic.twitter.com/pHcH7mPodn — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) December 22, 2023

Katurah celebrates being selected by Sia

“Omg omg. Today I got one of the best video calls of my life—@Sia told me that I was her FAVORITE PLAYER of #Survivor45 and she is awarding me $100,000!” Katurah wrote on Twitter.

“I’m so deeply honored, appreciative, and honestly, still in awe. #Survivor,” concluded Katurah’s post.

Omg omg. Today I got one of the best video calls of my life— @Sia told me that I was her FAVORITE PLAYER of #Survivor45 and she is awarding me $100,000!



I’m so deeply honored, appreciative, and honestly, still in awe. #Survivor https://t.co/YscRCVw5jQ — Katurah Topps, Esq. (@KaturahTopps) December 22, 2023

Survivor 45 is streaming on Paramount+.