Austin and Jake from Survivor 45 share fun photos ‘on a date’ together

Survivor 45 has ended, and the cast is enjoying parties together.

Austin Li Coon and Jake O’Kane made it to the end, with the jury choosing Dee Valladares over them. Dee won Survivor 45 on a 5-3-0 vote.

After Jeff Probst announced the winner, many new images began popping up on social media. The cast was finally able to speak about the outcome.

It’s always interesting to see which castaways are friendly after a season has been filmed and which ones have gone their separate ways.

Austin and Jake may have become friends for life, especially if their latest social media posts mirror their friendship.

The Survivor 46 cast was also leaked, allowing fans to see bios for the castaways playing in the next season.

Jake and Austin hang out after Survivor 45

Below is an image Austin shared on his Instagram Stories, and Jake reposted tit o his page. It shows the duo hanging out on Survivor 45 season finale night.

Survivor finale night. Pic credit: @Jakeo.Kane/Instagram

In dueling photos from Jake and Austin’s Instagram pages, the former castaways shared pictures to Instagram. It provided two views of that moment.

“ON A DATE….KIND OF NERVOUS,” Jake captioned his photo.

Jake shares a fun image with Austin. Pic credit: @Jakeo.Kane/Instagram

Austin shared an image from the opposite end of the table. It features him facing the camera and Jake in the background.

“ON A DATE KIND OF NERVOUS,” Austin wrote as his caption.

Austin shares a picture from his date with Jake. Pic credit: @AustinLiCoon/Instagram

Survivor 45 is streaming on Paramount+.