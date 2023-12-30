Video shows Survivor 45 cast crushing In-N-Out burgers after returning from Fiji

The Survivor 45 cast hit up an In-N-Out Burger as they arrived in Los Angeles after filming ended in Fiji.

A new video shared online also features Austin Li Coon and Dee Valladares digging into an order of Animal Style Fries.

“Our stomachs were bottomless pits from the month of starvation, but we showed some restraint because we were in public,” Austin wrote in a blog post about the feast.

“Drew [Basile] was a hangry curmudgeon during his last few days on the island, so it was extra special seeing him get so excited over food,” Austin added.

“Of course, immediately after landing in LA we decided to go and crush some In N Out burgers!! Half of the cast had never been before, so this was a monumental occasion,” Austin noted about the experience.

Many life-long friendships have emerged from their time in Fiji.

Austin posted the video that is shared below. He narrates part of it — talking about how this was their first meal since returning to the United States.

A steady stream of Survivor 45 cast members are shown coming in the doors as the meal continues. Since the castaways weren’t famous yet, other customers didn’t know what was happening.

As a reminder, Dee won Survivor on a 5-3 jury vote over Austin. Jake O’Kane finished in third place but didn’t receive any jury votes.

