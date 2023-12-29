Survivor 46 trailer gives fans a good look at the new castaways

The first Survivor 46 trailer is packed with excitement and originality.

A full-length teaser trailer for the new Survivor season was released, giving fans a long look at the new castaways in Fiji.

“Thousands apply, but only 18 are chosen to be abandoned in Fiji for the adventure of a lifetime,” Jeff Probst is heard saying as scenes from Survivor 46 flash across the screen.

The producers changed things up this season. Rather than simply showing upcoming footage, clips from application tapes were used.

An early look at the new cast is always fun, but seeing footage from the audition tapes before the season has even begun is a new twist.

These 18 new castaways have filmed their season in Fiji, and now it is time to reveal their stories to the CBS audience.

A fun teaser trailer for Survivor 46

Below is the first-look trailer for Survivor 46. It provides a brief glimpse of each new player and reveals some early action from Fiji.

“I’m ready to manifest the shred,” says one castaway in Fiji before footage of him on stage with an electric guitar is shown.

“I’m going to be the very first Persian winner of Survivor because honey, it is long overdue,” another Survivor 46 cast member declares.

“In real life, people think I’m a nut. But out here, I’m about to kill it,” proclaims another player.

Check out the teaser trailer below for an extended look at the new players. The season was pre-filmed in Fiji and is ready to roll out this winter and spring.

Here are the Survivor 46 cast bios that leaked ahead of the Survivor 45 season finale.

As a reminder, the new season of Survivor arrives on Wednesday, February 28. It is a two-hour premiere night, giving fans extra action.

