Deal or No Deal Island trailer released for new show that features Survivor’s Boston Rob Mariano as a player

A teaser trailer for Deal or No Deal Island was just released.

This new spin-off from Deal or No Deal has a new host, features a few celebrities, and has an even bigger cash prize.

Howie Mandel served as the original host of Deal or No Deal, but he has handed over the briefcase for this on-location spin-off.

The new show debuts at 9:30/8:30c on Monday, February 26. This new NBC show slides into the 10/9c primetime slot on March 4.

After episodes debut on NBC, they will become available for streaming on Peacock.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The stakes are much more pronounced for Deal or No Deal Island, with more than $200 million in prize money hidden around the island (in briefcase form).

Who is playing on the Deal or No Deal Island cast?

There are 13 players on this game show spin-off – including Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor, an original Deal or No Deal briefcase model, and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan.

Models Ben Crofchick and Kamari Love serve as the Banker’s Assistants.

The list of players is shared below:

Dawson Addis (25) from Muskego, WI

Aron Barbell (26) from Champaign, IL

Jordan Fowler Bull (29) from Nashville, TN

Nick Grasso (29) from Brooklyn, NY

Miranda Harrison (30) from Fort Myers, FL

Claudia Jordan (50) from Dallas, TX

Alyssa Klinzing (26) from Kansas City, MO

Boston Rob Mariano (47) from Perdido Keys, FL

Kim Mattina (63) from Anthem, AZ

Amy McCoy (42) from Oklahoma City, OK

Dr. Stephanie Mitchell (41) from Gainesville, AL

Jamil Sipes (47) from Grand Prairie, TX

Brantzen Wong (31) from Tustin, CA

Below is an image of Survivor winner Boston Rob Mariano looking good on the beach while filming.

Rob Mariano on Deal or No Deal Island. Pic credit: Patrick Ecclesine/NBCUniversal

The Deal or No Deal Island teaser trailer

Below is the teaser trailer NBC has released for its new show. It gives a feel for the show and how it differs from the version Howie Mandel hosted.

For viewers unfamiliar with the new host, Joe Manganiello is known for playing Alcide on True Blood, a dancer in Magic Mike, and Owen Morello on One Tree Hill.

Each episode has the players competing in challenges to secure briefcases. Those briefcases are used in that evening’s Deal or No Deal game.

If the player makes a “good deal” and accepts an offer higher than their selected case, they choose who to eliminate. Accepting a “bad deal” (less than their case value) leads to that person’s elimination. It continues each episode until one person is left to face the Banker and potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.

More news from Survivor

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants to play Survivor – shocking many fans.

Two Survivor winners are also on The Traitors 2. The Peacock reality competition show begins airing a new season this winter.

Deal or No Deal Island debuts on February 26 on NBC. Survivor returns on February 28 on CBS.