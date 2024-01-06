Dramatic character portraits released for Big Brother, Survivor alums on The Traitors 2

Peacock has released character portraits for The Traitors 2.

This is the second season of the hit reality competition show on Peacock.

Only celebrities are playing this time, with legends from Big Brother and Survivor playing again.

Janelle Pierzina, pictured above, is one of the players who appeared on Big Brother.

Janelle appeared on four seasons, and she also appeared on The Amazing Race.

There are 20 additional celebrities battling Janelle for the $250,000 prize pool.

Traitors character portraits for the Survivor legends

Sandra Diaz-Twine is one of the Survivor legends invited to play on The Traitors 2.

Sandra is one of only two people who have won Survivor twice, leading to many fans calling her the queen.

Now Sandra will try to win The Traitors and follow in the footsteps of Survivor legends who played in the first season.

Sandra Diaz-Twine on The Traitors 2. Pic credit: Peacock

Parvati Shallow is the other Survivor legend on this season of The Traitors. She has also appeared on multiple Survivor seasons and once landed the $1 million prize.

Parvati recently announced that she is “queer” in a celebratory social media post.

Parvati Shallow moves from Survivor winner to a player on The Traitors 2. Pic credit: Peacock.

Another Big Brother legend on The Traitors 2

Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling is also on The Traitors 2 cast.

Dan won BB10 and returned for BB14, where he finished as runner-up to Ian Terry.

Dan retired from reality competition shows after his time in the Big Brother house, but he is back.

Dan Gheesling won Big Brother and is now on The Traitors 2. Pic credit: Peacock.

The Traitors 2 debuts January 12 on Peacock.