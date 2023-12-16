Big Brother alum Jessica Nickson gives birth to baby girl

Big Brother 19 couple Jessica and Cody Nickson are the proud parents of another baby girl.

Their new baby arrived on Tuesday, December 12, a bit earlier than expected. When they announced Jessica’s pregnancy this past summer, the expected arrival date was January 2024.

With the birth of Gemma Nickson, the former Big Brother showmance now has four daughters together. Cody also has another daughter from a previous relationship.

Jessica has been sharing updates to her Instagram Stories, including a recent post about how “good” the baby is doing at home.

Gemma and Jessica have been getting extensive rest at home after returning from the hospital. They even had a family outing for a Christmas concert that Maverick and Carter had (two of their other daughters).

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jessica also spoke about planning her C-section around the Christmas show of their other daughters so that nobody would miss anything.

Jessica shares a new photo of Baby Gemma

Below is a new photo of Baby Gemma that Jessica posted in her Instagram Stories this week.

Gemma Nickson photo. Pic credit: @TheJessicaNickson/Instagram

Jessica said she feared that Atlas (one of her other daughters with Cody) would be sad with a new baby in the house. Jessica has updated fans and put those worries to bed.

“My biggest fear was that Atlas would be sad when we brought Gemma home. She’s still so little and I really wanted to protect her from any negative emotions. Well, by the grace of God, Atlas loves Gemma!” Jessica wrote in her Instagram Stories.

“She thinks Gemma is so funny and just laughs and laughs when she looks at her. There hasn’t been a negative change to the dynamic of our family. It’s just gotten bigger and more beautiful. Thank you God for laughing at my fears,” Jessica added.

An update on how the Nickson girls are doing. Pic credit: @TheJessicaNickson/Instagram

More news from Big Brother

Big Brother 26 will air on CBS in the summer of 2024. Applications are already open.

CBS also has a new Big Brother spin-off this winter called Reindeer Games. All previously aired episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Two Big Brother legends appear in the trailer for The Traitors 2. This Peacock reality competition airs in January and features many famous faces from reality TV.

Big Brother and Survivor alum Cirie Fields has her eyes on another show and even announced who she wants to be on it with.

Big Brother 19 is streaming on Paramount+.