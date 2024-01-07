Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants to go on Survivor

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been giving many interviews lately.

In a sit-down chat with Access Hollywood, Gypsy revealed she wants to go on Survivor.

Survivor has had many celebrities play the game before, including former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, actor and film producer Mike White, and NBA star Clifford Robinson. But they have not anyone like Gypsy on the show.

Host Jeff Probst is also an executive producer for Survivor, so he could have a say in adding someone like Gypsy to a future season.

But is Gypsy too controversial to be on a primetime reality competition show?

Additionally, with how active she has become on social media, would she be able to keep the results a secret after returning from filming in Fiji?

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Gypsy Rose was granted parole in September after serving eight years in prison. Gypsy’s mother (Dee Dee Blanchard) had forced her to endure years of unnecessary medical treatments. She had convinced Gypsy and other people that Gypsy was very ill.

According to PEOPLE, with Gypsy now armed with the truth, she planned with her then-boyfriend (Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn) to kill Dee Dee. He is now serving a life sentence for the crime, while Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years (she served eight) for her involvement in the crime.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard talks about going on Survivor

During a rapid-fire session of questions from an Access Hollywood interview, Gypsy was asked about her favorite book series (Harry Potter), the next concert she wants to attend (Taylor Swift), and her nicknames.

“If you could star in one TV show, what would it be?” asked the interviewer.

“Survivor,” Gypsy responded after thinking for a few seconds.

“I know I can never do it, but Survivor would be kinda cool. I’ve watched it ever since I was a kid…,” she answered before her husband interrupted her.

“Baby, you couldn’t make it,” her husband stated.

“I know,” Gypsy responded half-heartedly.

The interviewer then asked him to have more faith in his wife.

The conversation about Survivor begins roughly six minutes into the video shared below.

During another portion of the interview with Access Hollywood, Gypsy spoke about being very active on social media. She also answered various other questions.

“I am a Swiftie, and I think Taylor Swift’s music has been a little bit of a guiding light for me to express my feelings through music,” Gypsy stated when asked if there was an artist who helped her get through the eight years in a Missouri prison.

Gypsy also answered questions about the various films that have been made about her life. One question that stood out was when the interviewer asked her who she would pick to play her, and Gypsy wanted Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven from Stranger Things) to play her in a film.

While it’s unlikely that Gypsy Rose Blanchard will ever be on Survivor, the show is already advertising for a new season.

Survivor 46 debuts on Wednesday, February 28, with a two-hour premiere.

