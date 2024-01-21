Deontay Wilder revealed why he quit The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2 returned with a new episode this season, but host Alan Cumming revealed boxer Deontay Wilder was gone.

Deontay became the fourth person eliminated, but it has now been revealed that it was his choice to leave the game.

On premiere night, it was clear Deontay was struggling.

The first three episodes were dropped by Peacock simultaneously, allowing viewers to binge-watch over the weekend.

Some players seemed in their element to compete, conspire, and work toward winning the $250,000 prize.

But not everyone easily handles a tense game like The Traitors.

Deontay reveals he quit because of childhood trauma

“This game was definitely harder than I thought it would be,” Deontay told Us Weekly.

“I thought it was trying to figure out [who] were the Traitors, and being that you have so many more Faithfuls than the Traitors, that it would be kind of easy to try to figure it out,” Deontay explained.

The Traitors 2 cast started with 21 people, and only three were Traitors. Deontay fell into the same trap that Season 1 people experienced, where they never figured out that Cirie Fields was a Traitor. She had to tell them on finale night.

“But being on this show, it really struck some childhood trauma from me that I didn’t expect,” Deontay elaborated. “I didn’t see this coming in a million years because the things that I dealt with as a child, I never had an outlet to be able to release.”

The Traitors presents constant drama. The object is to lie, manipulate, and steal money from the other players. Doing that can be difficult for some players and can get very emotional.

“Sometimes you go through life and certain things allow you to be able to release that and that emotion and you feel better. But I never had an opportunity or any particular place,” Deontay added.

Previous episodes of The Traitors 2 are available for streaming on Peacock.

