Kate Chastain returns to The Traitors, social media explodes with support for Below Deck legend

A twist has already been revealed on The Traitors 2.

Two reality TV legends are being teased for upcoming episodes of the hit reality competition show.

Peacock debuted the first three episodes for the second season of The Traitors, bringing winter excitement to viewers.

But they saved a surprise for a teaser trailer that has revealed some upcoming footage.

Big Brother winner Dr. Will Kirby and former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain appeared in a new teaser trailer.

This sets the stage for beautiful drama, especially if Kate’s appearance resembles her first stay in the Scotland castle.

Kate Chastain joins The Traitors 2 cast

Kate was a memorable player in the first season of The Traitors. She was very active in trying to spot the Traitors, which was why many people got voted out.

Rachel Reilly from Big Brother was one of the people at odds with Kate, and their arguments even got personal as they targeted one another.

Now Kate is back, and it may not be a coincidence that she will interact with one of Rachel’s friends, Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina.

Below is an extended trailer Peacock is running now. It includes footage (beginning at 1:23 of the video) where Kate interacts with the new players.

Can Kate win the money this time? It has been reported that she is back to compete – rather than only be a guest star.

Social media reacts to Kate’s return to The Traitors

Kate Chastain had a remarkable impact on The Traitors Season 1. She became a fan favorite – even to Traitors fans who hadn’t seen her on Below Deck.

It has led to a massive response on social media.

“Kate Chastain. SURPRISE! #TheTraitorsUS,” wrote The Bravo Babe X (formerly Twitter) account.

“OH MY GOD OH MY GOD KATE IS BACK!!! I didn’t think #TheTraitorsUS could get any better! I’m shaking @Kate_Chastain the queen is back to take her crown!!!” posted another Bravo fan account.

“KATE CHASTAIN RETURNING?!? #TheTraitors,” posted another fan with a video sharing their emotions.

One fan who stated they were already impressed by The Traitors 2 cast could barely contain their excitement in an X post.

“As if this cast wasn’t already amazing… Kate Chastain is back! #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS #BelowDeck,” they wrote.

More information on The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2 is streaming on Peacock.