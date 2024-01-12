When do The Traitors 2 episodes come out?

The Traitors USA is ready to debut its second season.

Much publicity has been given to the new reality competition show, and 21 celebrities signed up to play the game this winter.

Season 1 of The Traitors USA was a huge hit, with actor Alan Cumming hosting the show in Scotland.

Survivor legend Cirie Fields won the inaugural season, and those episodes are still available for streaming on Peacock.

Many reality TV stars became intrigued with The Traitors and sought to get on the next cast.

People from Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island USA, The Bachelor, the Real Housewives franchises, and many more shows compete for a cash prize worth up to $250,000.

Here is a breakdown of how The Traitors works, and it includes a cast list of the 21 players who gave it a try.

When do The Traitors 2 episodes arrive?

The first three episodes of The Traitors USA Season 2 arrive on Friday, January 12.

Those episodes arrive simultaneously for each United States time zone, with the drop time slated for 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET that evening.

Having the first three episodes drop simultaneously means people can binge-watch them together.

YouTube will also provide After-Show interviews and bonus footage following the release of each episode(s).

Below is a teaser trailer for the show shared from the YouTube page for Peacock and The Traitors.

Here is the episode schedule for The Traitors USA Season 2

Below are the dates for when each successive episode of The Traitors 2 will drop on Peacock. They come out Thursday nights at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. Viewers can decide when to tune in, but spoilers could immediately hit social media.

Episode 1 – Streaming on Friday, January 12.

Episode 2 – Streaming on Friday, January 12.

Streaming on Friday, January 12. Episode 3 – Streaming on Friday, January 12.

Episode 4 – Thursday, January 18 at 9/8c.

Episode 5 – Thursday, January 25 at 9/8c.

Episode 6 – Thursday, February 1 at 9/8c.

Episode 7 – Thursday, February 8 at 9/8c.

Episode 8 – Thursday, February 15 at 9/8c.

Episode 9 – Thursday, February 22 at 9/8c.

Episode 10 – Thursday, February 29 at 9/8c (Season Finale).

Episode 11 – Thursday, March 7 at 9/8c (Season 2 Cast Reunion).

Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina teased the new season with the new video shared below.

The Traitors 2 debuts on January 12 on Peacock.