Cashay Proudfoot exclusively sets the record straight on rumors of a relationship with Survivor’s Xander Hastings

Love Island USA star Cashay Proudfoot is setting the record straight.

After rumors of a relationship with Survivor star Xander Hastings surfaced on social media, Cashay has provided an exclusive response to Monsters and Critics.

Cashay appeared on Love Island USA Season 3, where she played the dating game for 32 days.

Cashay later appeared on the first season of The Challenge: USA, where many reality television stars from Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island competed.

Sarah Lacina eliminated Cashay on Episode 9. The ladies faced off in The Arena after Danny McCray and Desi Williams from Survivor placed her against Sarah.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sarah from Survivor: Cagayan would later become the winner of that season of The Challenge: USA, joined by male winner Danny from Survivor 41.

Rumors of a relationship between Cashay Proudfoot and Xander Hastings surfaced due to some social media content.

Xander appeared on Survivor 41, where he became a fan favorite. He made it to the end but finished as the second runner-up to first runner-up Deshawn Radden and Sole Survivor Erika Casupanan.

In the TikTok video shared below, the duo hangs out and does a trend as Cashay puts her head on Xander’s shoulder.

Cashay Proudfoot and Xander Hastings via tiktok pic.twitter.com/QRYFGiNXiW — Tigs 🔱 (@NatalieStan8) December 31, 2023

Ameerah Jones from Big Brother 24 also shared an image to her Instagram Stories that had Xander with his arm around Cashay. Ameerah also appeared on the second season of The Challenge: USA.

Cashay Proudfoot and Xander Hastings via Ameerah Jones’ instagram story. pic.twitter.com/h6NpQXi496 — Tigs 🔱 (@NatalieStan8) January 1, 2024

The quartet of Cashay, Xander, Ameerah, and Joseph Abdin (also from Big Brother 24) later did a TikTok about friendship.

In the video below, each reality TV star talks about being “just friends” before Cashay says, “We’re all actually in love,” as everyone laughs.

Cashay addresses the dating rumors

“Xander and I are not dating or in a relationship, but he is one of my close friends! We’ve always had a very playful friendship,” Cashay exclusively told Monsters and Critics.

According to Cashay, the reality stars are just “close friends” and not “in a relationship.”

More reality TV news

A new reality competition show called Deal or No Deal Island released its first trailer. This is a spin-off from the Howie Mandel game show with a new host and a fancy location.

Two Survivor winners are also on The Traitors 2. The Peacock reality competition show begins airing again this winter and includes someone from Love Island USA.

Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about The Traitors USA before the new season debuts this winter.

Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock. The Challenge: USA and Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.