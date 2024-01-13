The Traitors USA Season 2: Who got murdered and banished on premiere night?

The first three episodes of The Traitors 2 debuted on Friday night.

This meant that players would be eliminated on each episode, limiting the number of people who could still compete for the $250,000 prize.

For the second season, 21 celebrities were invited to the Scotland Highlands to compete. And compete they did – on the first three episodes.

Host Alan Cumming revealed that Shields would be available for players to gain safety during each Mission.

Would the players go for safety or the money to increase the prize pool?

Roundtables would decide one person getting banished each evening, and the Traitors would also murder someone later that night.

Here is the Traitors 2 cast list for anyone who needs to review the players.

Who got murdered first on The Traitors?

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother 10 winner) and Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine/The Real Housewives of Atlanta) were named the first two Traitors.

Dan and Phaedra had to decide upon the first murder by themselves.

Janelle Pierzina, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Deontay Wilder acquired safety by finding Shields during the first challenge. The trio was safe from getting voted out.

They murdered Johnny “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio from The Real World and The Challenge.

Who got banished first on The Traitors 2?

Dan was the only player who got a Shield during the second Mission. He did so to shift the blame away from himself being called a Traitor.

Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race got banished at the first Roundtable of the season. People turned on her after a disagreement with Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas and The Challenge). The vote was very one-sided.

People felt terrible when Peppermint revealed she was a Faithful.

More eliminations from the first batch of Traitors 2 episodes

Parvati Shallow (Survivor winner) was selected as the third Traitor by Dan and Phaedra. And the trio got to murder someone after Peppermint was voted out.

In the previous episode, Marcus Jordan (Professional basketball player and son of Michael Jordan) was revealed to be the most trusted player on the cast. It made him a target.

The Traitors murdered Marcus. He became the third person eliminated.

Janelle, Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Peter Weber (The Bachelor) found Shields during the third Mission.

At the Banishment Ceremony (Roundtable) in Episode 3, Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars) was banished.

In summary, Johnny Bananas, Peppermint, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Marcus Jordan were eliminated over the first three episodes.

Many more murders and banishments are ahead in this new season of The Traitors.

Here is the schedule for Traitors 2 episodes that will debut later this winter.

The Traitors US 2 is streaming on Peacock.