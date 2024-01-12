The Traitors Season 2 cast: Who is on the Peacock show and where is the Traitors castle?

The Traitors Season 2 cast is finally ready to debut on television.
Producers for the show decided to go with only celebrities this time, likely bringing in additional viewers.
On Season 1 of The Traitors USA, 10 regular folks competed against 10 reality TV stars. But some of those regular folks got starstruck, helping Survivor legend Cirie Fields win the $250,000 prize.
Now Traitors host Alan Cumming is back for another season, with Scotland serving as the backdrop for drama, intrigue, and backstabbing.
The first season’s success led to an increased interest from reality TV stars, so even more of them are on the second season.
If this new season is equally successful, television viewers might be able to look forward to the show arriving each winter.
Who is on The Traitors Season 2 cast?
Below are the 21 celebrities invited to compete for a $250,000 prize on The Traitors Season 2.
There are two Big Brother legends, two Survivor winners, a star of The Bachelor, three people from Real Housewives franchises, and many more celebrities.
Who will become the first person voted out of The Traitors Season 2? Tune in to find out when the new episodes drop on Friday, January 12.
- Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen: Love Island USA
- Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Real World and The Challenge
- Dan Gheesling: Big Brother 10 winner
- Deontay Wilder: Professional boxer
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Love Island UK
- Janelle Pierzina: Big Brother: All-Stars and The Amazing Race
- Johnny “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio: The Real World and The Challenge
- John Bercow: Member of the UK Parliament
- Kevin Kreider: Bling Empire
- Larsa Pippen: The Real Housewives of Miami
- Marcus Jordan: Professional basketball player
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Dancing with the Stars
- Mercedes “MJ” Javid: Shahs of Sunset
- Parvati Shallow: Survivor winner
- Peppermint: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Peter Weber: Pilot from The Bachelor
- Phaedra Parks: Married to Medicine/The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Sandra Diaz-Twine: Two-time Survivor winner
- Sheree Whitfield: The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Trishelle Cannatella: The Real World: Las Vegas and The Challenge
An updated trailer for the new season is shared below.
Where is the Traitors castle?
The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle in Northern Scotland. Challenges take the players to different locations nearby, but the most important moments happen within the castle.
Ardross Castle is a beautiful location within the Scottish Highlands. It is a 19th-century castle described as being built in the Scottish Baronial style.
Many weddings have also been hosted at the castle.
More reality television news from The Traitors 2 cast
Here is The Traitors 2 episode schedule. It includes release dates for future episodes this winter.
Parvati Shallow from The Traitors 2 recently announced she is in a relationship with standup comedian Mae Martin. The Survivor winner rang in the New Year with the revelation on social media.
Tamra Judge shaded the RHOC cast ahead of The Traitors premiere. She hopes her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County has prepared her to win The Traitors 2.
The Traitors Season 2 debuts January 12 on Peacock.