The Traitors Season 2 cast: Who is on the Peacock show and where is the Traitors castle?

The Traitors Season 2 cast is finally ready to debut on television.

Producers for the show decided to go with only celebrities this time, likely bringing in additional viewers.

On Season 1 of The Traitors USA, 10 regular folks competed against 10 reality TV stars. But some of those regular folks got starstruck, helping Survivor legend Cirie Fields win the $250,000 prize.

Now Traitors host Alan Cumming is back for another season, with Scotland serving as the backdrop for drama, intrigue, and backstabbing.

The first season’s success led to an increased interest from reality TV stars, so even more of them are on the second season.

If this new season is equally successful, television viewers might be able to look forward to the show arriving each winter.

Who is on The Traitors Season 2 cast?

Below are the 21 celebrities invited to compete for a $250,000 prize on The Traitors Season 2.

There are two Big Brother legends, two Survivor winners, a star of The Bachelor, three people from Real Housewives franchises, and many more celebrities.

Who will become the first person voted out of The Traitors Season 2? Tune in to find out when the new episodes drop on Friday, January 12.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen: Love Island USA

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Real World and The Challenge

Dan Gheesling: Big Brother 10 winner

Deontay Wilder: Professional boxer

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Love Island UK

Janelle Pierzina: Big Brother: All-Stars and The Amazing Race

Johnny “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio: The Real World and The Challenge

John Bercow: Member of the UK Parliament

Kevin Kreider: Bling Empire

Larsa Pippen: The Real Housewives of Miami

Marcus Jordan: Professional basketball player

Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Dancing with the Stars

Mercedes “MJ” Javid: Shahs of Sunset

Parvati Shallow: Survivor winner

Peppermint: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Peter Weber: Pilot from The Bachelor

Phaedra Parks: Married to Medicine/The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sandra Diaz-Twine: Two-time Survivor winner

Sheree Whitfield: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Trishelle Cannatella: The Real World: Las Vegas and The Challenge

An updated trailer for the new season is shared below.

Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow night 🔪#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/7iV2Y3y0kn — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) January 11, 2024

Where is the Traitors castle?

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle in Northern Scotland. Challenges take the players to different locations nearby, but the most important moments happen within the castle.

Ardross Castle is a beautiful location within the Scottish Highlands. It is a 19th-century castle described as being built in the Scottish Baronial style.

Many weddings have also been hosted at the castle.

The Traitors Season 2 debuts January 12 on Peacock.