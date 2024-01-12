Tamra Judge throws shade at RHOC cast ahead of The Traitors premiere

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is ready to show what she can do on a new show.

Tamra is part of The Traitors 2 cast, which debuts on Peacock on Friday, January 12.

Season 2 of The Traitors USA features 21 celebrities competing for a cash prize worth up to $250,000.

Much drama consumes The Traitors once host Alan Cumming kicks off a season.

With three people from the world of Real Housewives featured on The Traitors 2, could they align? Or will their Bravo baggage come with them?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Recently, Tamra defended herself as the Tres Amigas from RHOC fractured. But now she can focus on sharing about her appearance on The Traitors.

Tamra Judge shades RHOC with a fun new social media post

“I’ve been training for #TheTraitorsUS since I joined #RHOC. The game begins tomorrow night at 9pm/8c on @Peacock,” Tamra wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She ended her post with three emojis: a devil, a dagger, and a money bag.

The post also features a quick video of Tamra in her Traitors garb while sharing what prepared her for the show.

“I have been on The Real Housewives of Orange County for over a decade. I have been training for The Traitors, dealing with the housewives, for so many years,” Tamra narrates as dramatic music plays.

Does Tamra get the bag this winter? The Traitors is all about deceit, backstabbing, and deception. Have her experiences on RHOC given her an advantage ahead of her new show?

I’ve been training for #TheTraitorsUS since I joined #RHOC. The game begins tomorrow night at 9pm/8c on @Peacock. 😈🗡️💰 pic.twitter.com/12MVLEQyxG — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) January 11, 2024

Details on The Traitors 2

Here is everything you need to know about The Traitors 2.

Only ten celebrities appeared in the first season of the reality competition show filmed in Scotland (as opposed to 21 this time).

Brandi Glanville from RHOBH might stand out for Real Housewives fans. She was banished early in the first season.

Additional cast members from that season were Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Kate Chastain from Below Deck, Arie Luyendyk Jr. from The Bachelorette, Survivor legend Cirie Fields, and Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly.

This time around, three women from the Real Housewives franchises are competing. In addition to Tamra, the cast features Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami.

Larsa also shared a social media post about the new season of The Traitors.

As a reminder, the first three episodes of The Traitors USA Season 2 arrive on Peacock at 9/8c on Friday, January 12.

Below is a new trailer that has been released to get viewers excited.

Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow night 🔪#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/7iV2Y3y0kn — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) January 11, 2024

The Traitors 2 debuts January 12 on Peacock, and The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.