RHOC’s Tamra Judge defends herself as the Tres Amigas fracture

The Real Housewives of Orange County and the Tres Amigas go together like peanut butter and jelly — or at least they used to.

After Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Vicki Gunvalson reunited last year, the ladies planned to take their friendship on tour as the Tres Amigas.

However, things changed when Shannon was arrested for DUI in September 2022. Vicki swooped in to care for her, which has often been noted over the last few days.

Tamra wasn’t there — but she had a good reason. The RHOC star was booked for The Traitors, filmed in Scotland last fall. She was presumably under contract, and she knew that Vicki would be there to help her friend.

Things took another turn when Alexis Bellino attended BravoCon to help present Vicki with her Bravo Award. It was there that Alexis and Tamra talked and decided to move past the animosity.

And while that may seem like nothing, news broke weeks after that Shannon’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, and Alexis were together.

Instead of cutting off contact with her newly mended friendship, Tamra chose to remain neutral, which likely caused the breakup of the Tres Amigas.

Tamra Judge goes on the defensive

After it was made public that Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson were moving forward with their show without Tamra Judge and the Tres Amigas were no longer together, things got messy.

On X (formerly Twitter), Tamra responded to an accusatory message.

They wrote, “@vgunvalson took Shannon in and cared for her when she broke her arm and was at her lowest while Tamra befriended Shannon’s ex’s new love interest while liking and commenting all over their posts! Come on Tamra!!!!”

Tamra didn’t take the accusation lying down and responded, “Yes, you’re right. Vicki took Shannon in and instead of Shannon using that time to heal, she was busy recording Vicki and her boyfriend fighting and bragging about it to me weeks later. Such an amazing friend, isn’t she?”

Pic credit: @TamraJudgeOC/X

One queried whether Tamra was “too old to be doing all this,” and Tamra clapped back that you’re never too old to defend yourself.

The topic of her friendship with Alexis Bellino was also addressed.

Tamra wrote, “Also, for anyone who gives me s**t for making up with Alexis… I made up with her at #BravoCon. Weeks before she met John at The Quiet Woman, and over a month before they went public as a couple. So if you’re gonna talk s**t, get it right!”

Pic credit: @TamraJudgeOC/Instagram

Will the Tres Amigas fracture be addressed in RHOC Season 18?

If Andy and a camera aren’t ready for this, then we don’t know what to do.

The Real Housewives of Orange County should be filming already — or, at the very least, gearing up to start another season.

Season 17 ended a few months ago, and the RHOC Season 17 reunion was filmed less than two weeks before Shannon Beador’s arrest.

There’s been no word on whether Vicki Gunvalson was asked back, but at this point, both she and Alexis Bellino need to appear with Tamra Judge and Shannon.

This is far from over, especially as their critics and followers continue to egg on the former friends. It could get messy, and we are here for it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.